Kataklysm und Soilwork: starten Ende März Teil 2 ihrer Europatour – Support Horizon Ignited

Death Metal Masters Kataklysm gehen zusammen mit den Schweden Soilwork auf die nächste Europatour ab März 2023.

Frisch mit dabei sind nun finnischen Melodic Death-Metaller Horizon Ignited.

Wilderun mussten aus persönlichen Gründen den zweiten Teil leider absagen.

Kataklysm Frontmann Maurizio kommentiert :

“We are excited to announce that we are finally returning to Europe. We look forward to support our latest album Unconquered, which we didn’t have the chance to do, due to the pandemic. We will be visiting the four corners of Europe with our friends in Soilwork, We are energized, determined and ready to bring the Kataklysm impact to Europe once again. This promises to be an incredible night of metal anthems, see you there !“

Soilwork dazu:

“We look forward to take Övergivenheten out on the European roads in February and April 2023. We are currently touring the new album in Australia and the response is just out of this world. Övergivenheten means so much to us as a band, so we simply cannot wait to bring it to our European fans.”

Tickets gibt es hier!