Khemmis: mit Animationsvideo zur neuen Single „House Of Cadmus“

Die doomige Heavy-Metal-Band Khemmis aus Colorado bereitet sich auf die Veröffentlichung eines der am meisten erwarteten Metal-Alben des Jahres 2021 vor: Deceiver, das am 19. November bei Nuclear Blast erscheint. Um die Vorfreude weiter anzuheizen, hat die Band ein animiertes Video des renommierten rumänischen Künstlers Costin Chioreanu (Carcass, At The Gates) zu ihrer tiefgründigen neuen Single House Of Cadmus veröffentlicht.

Sänger/Gitarrist Phil Pendergast sagt über den neuen Song: “House Of Cadmus represents the lowest emotional point on Deceiver. In it, we explore the seat of our deepest fears, the anchors that we drag behind ourselves for our entire lives. It is also maybe the most important song for me, personally, in our entire catalog. With it, I cut away the chains that have long held me captive and offer an invitation for everyone who hears it to do the same.

We are all weighed down by some aspect of our lives: addiction, abuse, mental illness, fear, regret, and shame, to name a few. These traumas distort our views of ourselves, of each other, and of the world around us. But these are merely stories we tell ourselves, and no matter how all-encompassing they may feel, these stories cannot define us.“