Landmvrks: kündigen UK/EU-Tournee im Dezember mit Underoath, Pain Of Truth und Split Chain als Support an

Die französischen Metalcore-Stars Landmvrks haben eine UK/EU-Tournee angekündigt, um ihr viertes Album The Darkest Place I’ve Ever Been, das jetzt über Arising Empire erhältlich ist, zu unterstützen. Sie werden dabei von Underoath, Pain Of Truth und Split Chain supportet.

Landmvrks – EU/UK-Tour 2025

w/ Special Guests: Underoath, Pain Of Truth, Split Chain

04/12 – Meisenthal, FR @ Halle Verriere

07/12 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/12 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

11/12 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

13/12 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

14/12 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

16/12 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

18/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Inselpark Arena

19/12 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

Tickets: https://www.landmvrks.com/tour

Landmvrks sind:

Florent Salfati – Gesang

Rudy Purkart – Bass

Nicolas Exposito – Gitarre

Paul C. Wilson – Gitarre

Kévin D’Agostino – Schlagzeug

Landmvrks online:

http://www.landmvrks.com

http://www.facebook.com/landmvrks

http://www.instagram.com/landmvrks