Landmvrks: kündigen UK/EU-Tournee im Dezember mit Underoath, Pain Of Truth und Split Chain als Support an

Die französischen Metalcore-Stars Landmvrks haben eine UK/EU-Tournee angekündigt, um ihr viertes Album The Darkest Place I’ve Ever Been, das jetzt über Arising Empire erhältlich ist, zu unterstützen. Sie werden dabei von Underoath, Pain Of Truth und Split Chain supportet.
Landmvrks – EU/UK-Tour 2025
w/ Special Guests: Underoath, Pain Of Truth, Split Chain
04/12 – Meisenthal, FR @ Halle Verriere
07/12 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/12 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
11/12 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
13/12 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
14/12 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
16/12 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
18/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Inselpark Arena
19/12 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
Tickets: https://www.landmvrks.com/tour
Landmvrks sind:
Florent Salfati – Gesang
Rudy Purkart – Bass
Nicolas Exposito – Gitarre
Paul C. Wilson – Gitarre
Kévin D’Agostino – Schlagzeug
Landmvrks online:
http://www.landmvrks.com
http://www.facebook.com/landmvrks
http://www.instagram.com/landmvrks