Leaves‘ Eyes: veröffentlichen „Dark Love Empress“ Pianoversion

Erst kürzlich startete die Symphonic Metal Band Leaves‘ Eyes eine Throwback-Reihe, in der sie tief in ihrer Platten-Schatzkammer graben und ganz besondere Songjuwelen neu veröffentlichen. Nach der Akustikversion des Bandklassikers und 2015er Album Titeltrack King Of Kings, welchen sie noch mit der früheren Sängerin Liv Kristine aufgenommen haben, haben Leaves‘ Eyes nun eine weitere akustische Perle für euch online gestellt.

Sängerin Elina verrät: „Dark Love Empress is one of my favourite songs to play live! It’s such a dynamic song with powerful lyrics and this combination gave a perfect canvas for creating a more delicate version of it. It felt very natural to play the piano arrangement as the song gives me so many visual images alongside the musical inspiration. This piano version brings out a whole different side of the song also vocally and that’s one of the reasons I love making acoustic versions of our songs.“

Leaves‘ Eyes gründeten sich 2003, seither zählen sie mit acht erfolgreichen Studio Alben, neun EPs, diversen Singles, einem Livealbum, mehreren DVDs sowie einer Blu-Ray, zur obersten Liga und Vorreitern ihres Genres. 2020 erschien mit The Last Viking ihr 8. Studio Album über AFM Records. Es bleibt spannend, welche Song Perle wohl als nächstes im Hause Leaves‘ Eyes erscheinen wird!

Leaves‘ Eyes sind:

Elina Siirala – Gesang

Alexander Krull – Gesang

Micki Richter – Gitarre

Andre Nasso – Bass

Joris Nijenhuis – Drums

Leaves‘ Eyes online:

www.leaveseyes.com

www.facebook.com/leaveseyesofficial