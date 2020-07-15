Let Us Prey: präsentieren neues Video für den Song ´Ghost Echoes´

Virtues Of The Vicious ist das erste Album der düster-melodischen Power-Thrasher Let Us Prey aus Boston.

Die Schreibe kommt mit diversen Gastbeiträgen von famosen Shreddern wie Jon Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall), Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford, Testament), Jimi Bell (Autograph, House Of Lords) und dem verstorbenen Oli “The Wizard” Herbert (All That Remains).

Zwei Wochen vor Veröffentlichung gibt´s jetzt noch einen ganz besonderen Vorab-Leckerbissen: das Video zum großartigen Track Ghost Echoes.

Der Clip wurde von Bandkopf / Sänger Marc Lopez (viele kennen ihn auch von der Ross The Boss Band) designt und lohnt das Gucken absolut!

Hier gibt´s auf Augen und Ohren:

Marc sagt über den Song: „Ghost Echoes is a tale of someone who uploads their consciousness to a collective cloud/program to remain immortal and present to loved ones eternal. It questions the existence of the human soul or whether we are just biomechanics machines. We experimented with analog synth patterns to give the song a mechanical, synthetic vibe. Musically, it has a very syncopated pulse happening vocally, drum- and guitar-wise that’s very Fear Factory-influenced (a huge inspiration of mine), and having our brother Jimi Bell from Autograph / House Of Lords do his infamous shredding playing style pulled it all together with what we wanted to achieve on this track.“

Über Let Us Prey wurde schon geschrieben, sie würden klingen, als ob Lamb Of God Power Metal spielen würden. Das passt und macht Euch hoffentlich neugierig 🙂

Preordern kann man Virtues Of The Vicious hier: www.m-theoryaudio.com/store.

Digtale Preorders über Bandcamp etc. kommen mit drei Instand-Downloads: The Saint Of Killers (mit dem verstorbenen All That Remains Gitarristen Oli Herbert), Halo Crown (feat. Anthrax Gitarrist Jon Donais) und dem Album-Opener Above The Vaulted Sky.

Virtues Of The Vicious wurde von Nick Bellmore (Hatebreed, Toxic Holocaust, Five Finger Death Punch) und Pete Rutcho (Revocation, Havok, Bury Your Dead) aufgenommen. Letzterer übernahm auch Mix und Mastering.

Virtues Of The Vicious Tracklist:

1. Above The Vaulted Sky

2. Virtues Of The Vicious (feat. Metal Mike Chlasciak)

3. In Suffering

4. Halo Crown (Feat. Jon Donais)

5. Murder Thy Maker

6. The Saint Of Killers (feat. Oli Herbert)

7. Ghost Echoes (feat. Jimi Bell)

8. The Cruel Creation Of Me

9. Prey

10. And Hell Followed With Me

Let Us Prey haben bislang Auftritte mit u.a. Soilwork, Suffocation, Soulfly, Life Of Agony, Metal Church, Battle Beast, Doro und Scar Symmetry absolviert. Und sowie es wieder möglich ist, wird´s umgehend an der Live-Front weitergehen!

www.LetUsPreyband.com

www.facebook.com/LetUsPreyband