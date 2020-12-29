Lion’s Share: veröffentlichen Lemmy Tribute Video

Pünktlich zum 5. Todestag von Motörhead-Mastermind Lemmy Kilmister haben die schwedischen Kultmetaller Lion‘s Share einen Tribute Song veröffentlicht. Killed By Death wurde von der Band neu aufgenommen. Die Einleitung im Video spricht niemand anderes als Drummer Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, jetzt Scorpions). Für das Video hat Lars Chriss unter anderem verschiedene Zeitzeugen und Fans befragt, deren gemeinsame Fotos mit Lemmy gesammelt und dann zu einer Videocollage zusammengefügt.

Das Video gibt es hier zu sehen:

Lars Chriss kommentiert: „We had the pleasure of supporting Motörhead, Dio and Manowar on the ‚Monsters Of The Millennium‘ tour, and all the bands treated us so extremely well. Lemmy was such a great and funny person to be around. I have so many great memories from that tour. Very cool to have fellow Swede Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, Scorpions), doing the introduction to our video for the song as well. Plus, of course, the inclusion of all the great photos that Lemmy fans from all over the world sent in.“

Lion’s Share Sänger Nils Patrik Johansson ergänzt: „Lemmy is truly the definition of rock ’n‘ roll – and even though Lion’s Share is more heavy metal than rock ’n‘ roll, Motörhead and Lemmy has been a great inspiration over the years. We’ve been talking about giving our friends and fans a surprise, and when I came up with the idea to cover ‚Killed By Death‘, Lars [Chriss, Lion’s Share guitarist] was all in and made a great arrangement that just didn’t copy the original, which would have been pointless.“

Hier der aktuelle Song Aim Higher von Lion’s Share:

Wenn man über schwedische Heavy Metal Bands spricht, ist zunächst von Hammerfall die Rede. Aber gerade Lion‘s Share, bereits 1987 gegründet, haben den Sound des schwedischen Schwermetalls entscheidend mit beeinflusst. Sechs Alben hat die Band um Gründer Lars Chriss bereits veröffentlicht, das letzte Werk Dark Hours stammt aus dem Jahr 2009.

Nun ist der Löwe erwacht. Im letzten Jahr erschien eine neue EP, ebenso wurde der komplette Bandkatalog digital re-released. Jedes ihrer Alben kann zudem mit hochkarätigen Gästen aufwarten. Zu nennen wären hier unter anderem Kiss, Megadeth, King Diamond. Auch was die Produktionen angeht, setzte man von jeher auf Qualität und verpflichtete Top-Produzenten wie Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, Kreator) oder auch Ronni Lahti (Roxette, Europe, Glenn Hughes).

Die Reise soll nun weitergehen, die Band will dort anknüpfen, wo man einst Fußstapfen hinterließ. Unter anderem absolvierte man erfolgreiche Tourneen mit Saxon, Iced Earth und vielen anderen Stars der Heavy Metal Szene.

Ob Testament oder Helloween, die Kollegen der Szene sind voll des Lobes und daher ist es nur konsequent, Lion‘s Share wieder zu neuen Erfolgen zu führen. So wird zum Beispiel in Kürze ein brandneuer Song veröffentlicht, weitere Informationen dazu folgen demnächst.

Die Zeit ist reif! Das Duo Chriss / Johansson und NauntownMusic sind bereit für den nächsten Schritt, Lion‘s Share zu neuem Glanz zu verhelfen. Lars Chriss dazu: “We have 25 songs written for the next Lion’s Share album and we’re halfway through the recordings – so we hope to have a new album out in 2020. We have also signed with a manager for the first time, and he’s currently looking into booking festivals and shows to promote it.”

Quelle: Nauntown Music