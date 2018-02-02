Die US Rock N Roll Band LITTLE CAESAR aus Los Angeles haben einen weltweiten Deal mit Golden Robot Records unterzeichnet. Ihr neues Album „Eight“ erscheint am 16. März. Die Band spielt auch auf ihrem neuen Werk feinsten 70s Hardrock a la Bad Company und Humble Pie mit einem ZZ Top-Groove und R&B Melodien. „Eight“ ist ihr erstes Studioalbum seit sechs Jahren.

Jetzt gibt die Band auch erste Tourdates bekannt:

19.05 Fürth – New Orleans Festival

23.05 Krefeld – Kulturrampe

24.05 Frankfurt – Nachtleben

29.05 Bordesholm – Albatros

05.06 Bremen – Meisenfrei

Die Band uns das Label sind sehr glücklich über das Signing:

“Little Caesar is excited about joining the ever-growing Golden Robot Records family. We are IN great company WITH a great company. Being based in Australia, which has given birth to some of the greatest Rock N Roll bands, makes us excited to be part of their Worldwide expansion. We see great things in 2018 for us and everyone that we share our music with at our new home.” – Ron Young, Little Caesar

“With Golden Robot Records currently expanding its artist roster to include bands based in the USA, Canada and Europe, when I met Ron Young in LA last year, and having been a fan of Little Caesar for many years, I knew that they would fit perfectly into the growing GRR family. Little Caesar being one of our first global international signings is exciting for myself and the label.” – Mark Alexander-Erber, President & Founder, Golden Robot Global Entertainment

