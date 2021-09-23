Lizzy Borden: ‚Master Of Disguise‘ und ‚Deal With The Devil‘ Vinyl Reissues ab sofort via Metal Blade Records erhältlich

Am 5. November werden Lizzy Borden Vinyl Reissues ihrer Alben Master Of Disguise (1989) und Deal With The Devil (2000) via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Vorbestellen könnt ihr die Scheiben ab sofort unter:

Die Vinyle sind in den folgenden Versionen erhältlich:

Master Of Disguise Vinylversionen:

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– clear gold marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– blue / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– sky blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– blackberry marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Deal With The Devil Vinylversionen:

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– blackberry marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– rose / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– clear warm grey marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– beige marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

