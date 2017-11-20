Reaper Entertainment kann mit großer Freude das Signing der Theatrical Metal Newcomers LOST IN GREY bekanntgeben
Bereits 2013 gegründet, hat sich das finnische Sextett um Bandkopf Harri Koskela in den vergangenen Jahren verschanzt, um ihr Debütalbum „The Grey Realms“, welches 2017 veröffentlicht wurde, fertig zustellen. Inspiriert von symphonischem und folkigem Metal sowie Filmmusik auf musikalischer Ebene und der schönen Natur in Nordfinnland und Norwegen haben LOST IN GREY es geschafft, atemberaubende Musik zu erschaffen, die den Hörer von der ersten Sekunde in seinen Bann zieht.
Überzeugt Euch selbst:
DARK SKIES (music video):
NEW HORIZON (lyric video)
Das neue Album ist für 2018 geplant.
Die Band kommentiert:
„Greetings all thee!
Now listen carefully – the future holds rewards indeed. In The Grey Realms we have planted the seed.
A new ship has set sails and we have joined the fleet, and the time is ripe to open a new sheet.
We – People of the Grey – proudly announce our signing to Reaper Entertainment and we are looking forward to the glorious adventures ahead. Speaking of which – the entourage will embark on Central European stages in December to declare the word of the Grey! Welcome aboard!“
Verpasst LOST IN GREY unter keinen Umständen auf Tour mit KALMAH, NOTHGARD and HERETOIR:
DEATH UNLEASHED TOUR
Tickets & info: www.death-unleashed.de
01.12.2017 BE – Roeselare, De Verlichte Geest
02.12.2017 DE – Oberhausen, Helvete
03.12.2017 DE – Erfurt, From Hell
04.12.2017 CH – Pratteln, Z7
05.12.2017 DE – Mannheim, MS Connexion
06.12.2017 A – Vienna, Viper Room
07.12.2017 CZ – Prague, Nova Chmelnice
08.12.2017 DE – Nuke Club, Berlin
09.12.2017 DE – Nuremberg, Der Cult
10.12.2017 DE – Munich, Backstage
LOST IN GREY sind:
Harri Koskela – Composer, vocals and keyboards
Anne Lill – Lyrics and vocals
Emily Leone – Vocals and violin
Miika Haavisto – Guitars
Aapo Lindberg – Bass
Joonas Pykäläaho – Drums