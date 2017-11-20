Reaper Entertainment kann mit großer Freude das Signing der Theatrical Metal Newcomers LOST IN GREY bekanntgeben

Bereits 2013 gegründet, hat sich das finnische Sextett um Bandkopf Harri Koskela in den vergangenen Jahren verschanzt, um ihr Debütalbum „The Grey Realms“, welches 2017 veröffentlicht wurde, fertig zustellen. Inspiriert von symphonischem und folkigem Metal sowie Filmmusik auf musikalischer Ebene und der schönen Natur in Nordfinnland und Norwegen haben LOST IN GREY es geschafft, atemberaubende Musik zu erschaffen, die den Hörer von der ersten Sekunde in seinen Bann zieht.

Überzeugt Euch selbst:

DARK SKIES (music video):

NEW HORIZON (lyric video)

Das neue Album ist für 2018 geplant.

Die Band kommentiert:

„Greetings all thee!

Now listen carefully – the future holds rewards indeed. In The Grey Realms we have planted the seed.

A new ship has set sails and we have joined the fleet, and the time is ripe to open a new sheet.

We – People of the Grey – proudly announce our signing to Reaper Entertainment and we are looking forward to the glorious adventures ahead. Speaking of which – the entourage will embark on Central European stages in December to declare the word of the Grey! Welcome aboard!“

Verpasst LOST IN GREY unter keinen Umständen auf Tour mit KALMAH, NOTHGARD and HERETOIR:

DEATH UNLEASHED TOUR

Tickets & info: www.death-unleashed.de

01.12.2017 BE – Roeselare, De Verlichte Geest

02.12.2017 DE – Oberhausen, Helvete

03.12.2017 DE – Erfurt, From Hell

04.12.2017 CH – Pratteln, Z7

05.12.2017 DE – Mannheim, MS Connexion

06.12.2017 A – Vienna, Viper Room

07.12.2017 CZ – Prague, Nova Chmelnice

08.12.2017 DE – Nuke Club, Berlin

09.12.2017 DE – Nuremberg, Der Cult

10.12.2017 DE – Munich, Backstage

LOST IN GREY sind:

Harri Koskela – Composer, vocals and keyboards

Anne Lill – Lyrics and vocals

Emily Leone – Vocals and violin

Miika Haavisto – Guitars

Aapo Lindberg – Bass

Joonas Pykäläaho – Drums

Kommentare

Kommentare