Loudness: Tour abgesagt/verschoben

Hier die Worte der Band:

„Dear all,

it is with a very heavy heart to tell you that we are forced to postpone this upcoming Loudness EU Tour in April

For sure, everyone of you follows the daily news and a lso has seen the Tourposter and Routing which has been planned.

As of yet, more than 60% of the whole tour are in jeapardy due to restrictions from governments in different countries of Europe.

No one knows at this point how long it will last and with only 4 weeks to Go, we had to make a decision.

The band is on fire and have been looking forward to play, However, the circumstances in Europe right now do not allow to provide decent touring.

We just need some time to check back with all parties involved and will have a new time frame wehre we can reschedule a new tour asap when it is allowed to plan ahead again.

We are deeply sorry and we simply had no choice. „