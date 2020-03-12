Lychgate: streamen „Also sprach Futura“

Die britischen Progressive-Black/Doom-Hochkaräter Lychgate streamen ihren neuen Release Also Sprach Futura vor der offiziellen Veröffentlichung am 13.03.

Bei folgenden Partnern kann die Platte exklusiv angehört werden:

METAL.de (Germany)

Friedhof Magazine (Spain)

Kronos Mortus (Hungary)

Kvlt (Poland)

Metalitalia (Italy)

Radio Metal (France)

Arrowordsofmetal (The Netherlands)

Metalhammer.pt (Portugal)

Invisible Oranges (USA)

Presse Zitate:

Sonic Seducer (Germany):

“Chaos in seiner schönsten symphonischen Form …Also Sprach Futura ist die cineastische Untermalung einer albtraumhaften Zukunft – und Lychgate die erbarmungslosen Regisseure, welche der Gesellschaft den schonungslos ehrlichen Spiegel vorhalten.”

Musikreviews.de (Germany):

„Drastisch, kalt, futuristisch und zerstörerisch einer-, planvoll, anheimelnd und konstruktiv andererseits – Lychgates jüngste EP ist ein Fest für Freunde von progressivem Extrem-Metal aus insbesondere Nordeuropa.“

Metalhammer.pt (Portugal):

„Lychgate offer another vigorous work which is full of creativity that deviates from the common line, but always purposefully complex, strange and, in a complimentary way, uncomfortable.“

Metal-Temple (Greece):

„For anyone with a penchant towards Black Metal, especially the more eclectic sounds Also Sprach Futura delivers without ever being asked.“

Worldofmetalmag.com (Portugal):

„Their sound carries throughout this whole work a truly sinister vibe, that shifts between rhythms, has a cathedral-like atmosphere in its majority and that on the whole feels musically rich.“

Also Sprach Futura Tracklist:

1. Incarnate

2. Progeny of the Singularity

3. Simulacrum

4. Vanity Ablaze

Also Sprach Futura erscheint als Digipak CD, 10″ Vinyl und auf allen digitalen Plattformen am 13.03. via Debemur Morti Productions.

Hier könnt ihr die Platte bestellen: https://www.debemur-morti.com/en/431-lychgate-shop

www.lychgate.eu

www.facebook.com/Lychgate