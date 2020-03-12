Russian Circles: Tour verlegt wegen Coronavirus

Hier das offizielle Statement von Russian Circles:

„It’s with heavy hearts that we’re announcing the postponement of our European tour with Torche due to the increasing government pressure to limit public events in the wake of the coronavirus. We’ve been watching the day-by-day developments closely and all the patterns seem to indicate that the measures imposed by countries like Italy will likely be the model for most of Western Europe in the next few weeks, effectively cancelling the majority of our shows. We have already had several concerts cancelled on us and we’ve been asked to postpone our performances by several additional promoters. Ultimately, we anticipate that the situation will get worse before it gets any better. Beyond government restrictions, we also have to consider the health of our audiences and the people working our shows. We’ve played shows with broken fingers. We’ve played shows with vomit buckets hidden behind our amps because members of the band we’re dealing with stomach flus. We’ve played shows days after members have come out of surgery. We’ve played through any number of physical, emotional, or financial hardships, but unfortunately we have to make an exception this time around. It pains us to postpone the tour, but for the sake of our audience, our colleagues in the clubs, and ourselves, we feel it’s best to reschedule the tour for later in 2020. That said, we are keeping our fingers crossed that the situation improves in time for Roadburn Festival in mid-April as we are still planning on performing as scheduled. We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused anyone but we will be back soon. Stay safe and take care of each other.“