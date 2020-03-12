Asking Alexandria: kündigen EU-Tour an

Nachdem Asking Alexandria letzte Woche ihr neues Studioalbum Like A House On Fire für den 15. Mai auf Sumerian Records angekündigt haben und mit Antisocialist bereits einen weiteren Vorgeschmack teilten, präsentiert die Band nun zahlreiche Live-Termine:

25.10.2020: Köln, E-Werk

28.10.2020: Hamburg, Große Freiheit

03.11.2020: Berlin, Huxleys

07.11.2020: Wien, Ottakringer Brauerei

10.11.2020: München, Tonhalle

16.11.2020: Zürich (CH), Komplex 457

Gitarrist Ben Bruce kommentiert:

„We Are Comming Home! We have been waiting for so long to announce our UK/Europe Tour and we cannot fucking wait to get back to you guys! We have spent a long time building this stage show to make it the biggest and most exciting show we have ever toured with. So UK/Europe let’s light this world up like a house on fucking fire. We will see you soon!“

Zuvor veröffentlichte die UK-Band bereits die folgenden Tracks samt Videos:

The Violence

They Don’t Want What We Want (And They Don’t Care)

Asking Alexandria traten erstmals 2008 auf den Plan und blicken auf zwei Gold-Singles, Milliarden Streams und Video-Views sowie auf drei Alben in den Top 10 der Billboard-Charts zurück. Live absolvierte das Quintett schon Shows mit Acts wie Guns n’ Roses, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains und Slipknot.

Das letzte Album (self-titled) der Band erschien 2017 und enthielt u.a. die Singles Alone In A Room und Into The Fire, die gemeinsam allein auf Spotify mehr als 70 Millionen Mal gestreamt wurden.

Die Produktion des neuen Albums leitete Matt Good, der auch schon mit Hollywood Undead und From First To Last zusammenarbeitete.

Like A House On Fire Tracklist:

01 .House On Fire

02. They Don’t Want What We Want

03. Down to Hell

04. Antisocialist

05. I Don’t Need You

06. All Due Respect

07. Take Some Time

08. One Turns To None

09. It’s Not Me (It’s You)

10. Here’s to Starting Over

11. What’s Gonna Be

12. Give You Up

13. In My Blood

14. The Violence

15. Lorazepam

Asking Alexandria sind:

Ben Bruce – Guitar, Backing Vocals

Danny Worsnop – Lead Vocals

James Cassells – Drums

Cameron Liddell – Guitar

Sam Bettley – Bass