Die Metal-Titanen MACHINE HEAD aus der San Franciscoer Bay Area haben am 26. Januar ihr ungeduldig erwartetes neues Album »Catharsis« über Nuclear Blast Entertainment veröffentlicht.

Nachdem das Album in zahllosen Ländern in die Charts einstieg, sind nun die Weltcharts bekanntgegeben worden, in denen »Catharsis« in den Top20 landete – genauer, auf Platz #15!

Gitarrist/Bandkopf Robb Flynn dazu: „Number 15 on the World Chart is pretty freakin‘ mind-boggling when you think about it…. #15 on the World Chart…

Let that sink in…

»Catharsis« was #15 on planet earth 3 weeks ago…

We’re a metal band, with non-traditional promotion avenues, and with comparatively light (to some cases non-existant) radio play, especially when held up against the biggest music of the day, hip hop and pop. Absolutely zero video play out side of YouTube, in a genre that is still heavily on the physical side of music consumption, and yet, with your help, we managed to infiltrate the Top 20 of the global music community. Sure there was some stars aligning, but this was done on grass roots, word of mouth-type shit. Done with #spreadthehead and the Head Cases of the world coming in haaaaard!

On behalf of the band and management, I want to give some shout out‘s to a lot of the unsung heroes who helped make our opening salvo what it is. Monte Conner and Nuclear Blast worldwide, all the distributors around the world, the press that really got behind us, SiriusXM Liquid Metal and SiriusXM Octane for leading the charge, the radio outlets that supported, Markus, Amy at Atom Splitter, Michelle at Cosa Nostra, Mark Palmer, Jaap, Mike, Lisa, and so many more for absolutely crushing it these last few months into release. This is not the full list by any means, but know that you are thanked!

We still got a long way to go, we still have a lot of ground to cover. We gotta work hard, we gotta fight the fight. But hey, take a breather everyone, maybe bust out some bubbly‘, or hell, throw a celebration and rage, but please, give yourselves a round of applause.

And last but not least…

Head Cases.

We‘ve thanked you before and we‘ll thank you again. You haven‘t shifted once from your co-pilot position since we started on our journey.

And turbulence be damned!

We‘ve still got a long way to go, we still have a lot of ground to cover. Together we continue to strive towards the collective goal. We know damn well, it‘s a lot of work. A lot of uphill, a lot of bruises, a lot of blood and sweat.

But without YOU, there is no us…

So take a bow.

Seriously, pat yourselves on the fucking back Head Cases.

Because…

this…

is…

huge.“

Kürzlich wurden die weltweiten Chartpositionen bekannt, inklusive drei Top5, zwei Top10 und fünf Top20 Positionen. »Catharsis« verzeichnet zudem die höchsten Einstiege der Band in Deutschland, Schweiz, Schottland und Spanien.

GERMANY #3

SWITZERLAND #4

SCOTLAND #5

AUSTRALIA #10

CANADA #10

FINLAND #11

PORTUGAL #11

UNITED KINGDOM #12

BELGIUM #16

USA #17

CZECH REPUBLIC #19

HUNGARY #21

POLAND #21

SPAIN #25

FRANCE #34

HOLLAND #41

JAPAN #50

ITALY #52

»Catharsis« wurde von Robb Flynn produziert und von Zack Ohren (FALLUJAH, ALL SHALL PERISH) in den Sharkbite Studios im kalifornischen Oakland aufgenommen, gemischt und koproduziert. Das Mastering erledigte Ted Jensen (HATEBREED, ALICE IN CHAINS, DEFTONES) im Sterling Sound in New York, NY. Das Cover-Foto wurde von Seanen Middleton geschaffen.

Um »Catharsis« in verschiedenen Formaten (CD, Digipak, CD-Digi + DVD + 2LP Boxset, black, bi colored – siehe Abbildungen oben) zu bestellen, surft auf: http://nblast.de/MHCatharsis

“I feel like metal could really infiltrate the mainstream with this album. And it needs to… now more than ever. A lot of consideration went into making these songs more identifiable to a wider audience. Simplifying ideas, simplifying hooks, really concentrating on story-telling as opposed to ‘brutal poetry’ or whatever. And while I’d love to say it was all some grand plan, there was no ‘plan’” erklärt Flynn lachend. “You never know where you’re going to end up whenever you start writing a record… you just write… but I tell ya what… we ended up with a landmark here. Whenever you finish an album, you always feel proud, but this time… we’ve got something really special. We can feel it. We know it. »Catharsis« could really elevate our genre.“

»Catharsis« track listing:

1. Volatile

2. Catharsis

3. Beyond The Pale

4. California Bleeding

5. Triple Beam

6. Kaleidoscope

7. Bastards

8. Hope Begets Hope

9. Screaming At The Sun

10. Behind A Mask

11. Heavy Lies The Crown

12. Psychotic

13. Grind You Down

14. Razorblade Smile

15. Eulogy

»Catharsis« special edition bonus DVD track listing (filmed live at The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2015):

1. Imperium

2. Beautiful Mourning

3. Now We Die

4. Bite The Bullet

5. Locust

6. From This Day

7. Ten Ton Hammer

8. This Is The End

9. Beneath The Silt

10. The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears

11. Darkness Within

12. Bulldozer

13. Killers & Kings

14. Davidian

15. Descend The Shades Of Night

16. Now I Lay Thee Down

17. Take My Scars

18. Aesthetics Of Hate

19. Game Over

20. Old

21. Halo

»Bloodstone & Diamonds« World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Live CD for box set):

1. Clenching The Fists Of Dissent

2. Take Me Through The Fire

3. Now We Die

4. From This Day

5. Ten Ton Hammer

6. Locust

7. Desire To Fire

8. Killers & Kings

9. The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears

10. Crashing Around You

11. Darkness Within

12. Imperium

13. Block

»Bloodstone & Diamonds« World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Vinyl for box set):

Side One:

1. Clenching The Fists Of Dissent

2. Take Me Through The Fire

3. Now We Die

Side Two:

1. From This Day

2. Ten Ton Hammer

3. Locust

Side Three:

1. Desire To Fire

2. Killers & Kings

3. The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears

4. Crashing Around You

Side Four

1. Darkness Within

2. Imperium

3. Block

MACHINE HEAD hatten den Tourzyklus zum Nuclear Blast Entertainment-Debüt »Bloodstone & Diamonds« im März 2016 nach ganzen 283 Konzerten auf ganzen 5 verschiedenen Kontinenten, abgeschlossen. 250 dieser Shows wurden als “An Evening With MACHINE HEAD” absolviert – ohne Supportbands, mit 2,5 – 3 Stündigen Performances, zur Freude ihrer Fans, den sogenannten „Head Cases“.

Drei Tourneen durch die Vereinigten Staaten (viele davon weit im Voraus ausverkauft), drei Tourneen durch UK/Europa (inklusive einiger Daten in Russland un Griechenland), Shows in Mexiko und Südamerika, 9 komplett ausverkaufte Shows in Australien/Neuseeland, ausverkaufte Shows in Japan sowie ihre ersten Gigs in Taiwan und Thailand – alles ohne Festivalauftritte, welche die Band 2014 öffentlich zur unterlassen angekündigt hatte.

»Bloodstone & Diamonds« stieg auf Platz #6 der deutschen Albumcharts ein und verkaufte sich bis dato weltweit über 285.000 mal.

MACHINE HEADs letzter Track ‚Is There Anybody Out There?‘ wurde als Stand-Alone, Digital-Only, Non-Album-Song veröffentlicht und wurde ihr am zweit meisten gestreamtes Lied auf Spotify – mit 9 Millionnen Stream in weniger als einem Jahr. Er knackte zudem die Top40 der Active Rock Charts in den USA. Dies ist zudem das erste Mal, dass ein Nuclear Blast-Künstler überhaupt in die „offiziellen Rock Charts“ der Vereinigten Staaten eingestiegen ist – bemerkenswert auch, dies ohne physisches Produkt im Handel geschafft zu haben.

Das kontroverse Video zum Opener ‚Now We Die‘ hat bis dato über 2,5 Millionen Aufrufe und kann hier gesehen werden.

MACHINE HEAD

Catharsis World Tour 2018

22.03. FR Rouen, Le 106

24.03. FR Paris, Bataclan

26.03. FR La Rochelle, La Sirene

27.03. FR Bordeaux, Rocher de Palmer

29.03. ES Santiago de Compestalla, Sala Capital

30.03. PT Lisbon, Coliseum

31.03. PT Oporto, Colisum

02.04. ES Madrid, Riviera

03.04. ES Seville, Sala Custom

04.04. ES Malaga, Sala Paris 15

06.04. ES Valencia, Sala Republica

07.04. ES Barcelona, Razzmatazz

08.04. FR Toulouse, Bikini

09.04. FR Marseille, Caberet Auletoire

11.04. IT Bologna, Zona Roveri

12.04. IT Rome, Orion

13.04. IT Milan, Live Club

15.04. FR Lyon, Tansbordeur

16.04. CH Lausanne, Les Docks

17.04. CH Pratteln, Konzertfabrik Z7

19.04. AT Vienna, Gasometer

20.04. HU Budapest, BNMC

21.04. GER Munich, Tonhalle

22.04. GER Stuttgart, Longhorn

24.04. FR Strasbourg, Laiterie

25.04. LUX Luxembourg, Den Atelier

27.04. GER Munster, Skaters Palace

28.04. GER Cologne, Ewerk

29.04. GER Berlin, Columbiahalle

01.05. DK Copenhagen, Vega

02.05. SE Gothenburg, Pustervik

03.05. NO Oslo Rockefeller

05.05. GER Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit

06.05. NL Gronigen, Oosterpoort

07.05. NL Tilburg, 013

09.05. GER Hannover, Capitol

10.05. GER Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

11.05. BE Brussels, AB

13.05. UK, Southampton Guildhall

14.05. UK, Cardiff, University

15.05. UK, Bristol Academy

17.05. UK, Birmingham Academy

18.05. UK, London, Roundhouse

19.05. UK, London, Roundhouse

21.05. UK, Nottingham Rock City

22.05. UK, Newcastle, Academy

23.05. Scotland, Glasgow Academy

25.05. UK, Manchester Academy

www.machinehead1.com | www.facebook.com/machinehead | www.nuclearblast.de/machinehead

