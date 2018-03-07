Die NYHC Könige Madball haben die Aufnahmen ihres kommenden Albums For The Cause abgeschlossen.

Das Album wird derzeit vom renommierten Produzenten Tue Madsen in dessen Antfarm Studios in Dänemark gemischt und gemastert.

Als Co-Produzent fungierte Tim Armstrong (Rancid), der auch auf einem Song zu hören ist. Madball Sänger Freddy Cricien kommentiert: “Tim and us go way back, he‘s an old friend and super talented guy… across the board! A legend in his own right. He invited us to come record with him and it all fell into place very organically. He‘s respected our band from day one and was excited to be a part of this. We‘re honored to have him on board.”

Bassist Hoya Roc kommentiert: „We got a real good album. It feels like the movie Pulp Fiction. We’ve got every style of hardcore in there. It feels like we’ve got something special!“

Die Band hat zudem die angekündigt, dass der legendäre Rapper/Schauspieler/Frontermann Ice-T (Body Count) auf einem Song zu hören sein wird.

Ice-T kommentiert: “It‘s an honor to record with the legendary Madball. Body Count draws its closest similarities to NY Hardcore. This is a natural.”

Cricien fügt hinzu: „It’s truly an honor to have Ice-T on our record! I grew up on his music from his early hip hop stuff till now. He’s an iconic figure but also a ‚class act‘, you don’t always get both at once. Ice has a great respect for NYHC and Madball, means the world. This was meant to happen…. real recognizes real.“

Madball haben kürzlich die Split 7″ Vinyl Single Family Biz mit Wisdom In Chains veröffentlicht, auf der eine frühe Versions des Titeltracks des kommenden Albums enthalten ist.

Frontmann Freddy Cricien über den Track: “It’s about staying the course and fighting for what you love and are passionate about. It’s a theme that you’ll hear a lot throughout our next album. Utilizing negativity and the obstacles you face as inspiration. ‘Say I can’t, say I won’t again… Give me the fuel that I need to ascend!”

Bestellt Family Biz über DIESEN LINK!

Mehr von Madball:

Doc Marten Stomp music video: https://youtu.be/b5RQhAPygXE

Born Strong music video: https://youtu.be/lLes0J8AwDY

All Or Nothing music video: https://youtu.be/Pb0rfikpdE4

www.facebook.com/madballnyc

www.nuclearblast.com/madball

