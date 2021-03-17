Mädhouse: präsentieren ihr erstes Musikvideo zur Single ‚Sick Of It All‘

Der Track stammt vom kommenden Full-Length Album Bad Habits, das am 23. April 2021 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records! erscheint.

Music written by: Mikky Stixx

Lyrics written by: Freddie Heart & KT Artichoke

Produced, mixed and mastered by Mikky Stixx at Metalforge Studio, Vienna

Mädhouse kommentieren: „This is a very personal song. It΄s about hard times, depression, love hate – relationships, the daily routine everybody knows and the break out from it. A passionated person feels emotions a hundred times harder and sometimes it΄s not easy to deal with that! Are you one of that kind? The song has a discrepance between lyrics and music, which reflects the emotionality of sensitive humans in hard times we are living in. The topic might be negative but the music gives you the kick yo need to deal with it. Whatever your issue is, after hearing the song you will get out stronger than before!“

Bad Habits wird physisch und digital über ROAR! Rock of Angels Records veröffentlicht. Erhältlich weltweit ab dem 21. April als Digipak CD & Digital Streaming/Download.

Quelle: Gordeon Music