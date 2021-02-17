Magma Rise: zeigen ihr neuestes Video zum Song “From The Heights From The Ground”

Acht Jahre sind seit dem letzten Album The Man In The Maze vergangen (2017 erschien eine EP mit Karl Agell, ex-C.O.C.) und die ungarischen Doom Metal Helden (ex-Mood, Wall Of Sleep, Stereochrist) sind stärker als je zuvor. Auf dem neuen Album gibt sich Eric Wagner von The Skull (ex- Trouble) die Ehre.

Sänger Gabor Holdampf kommentiert hierzu: „From The Heights From The Ground is one of the less somber songs of a quite dark album. It was the first or the second song we’ve finished, and it’s a more traditional Sabbath-like tune with harmonies, twin guitar melodies, and a more tranquil middle part. The theme of the whole album grew out from this very personal piece, as we had to react to the things happening around us in the world.”

To Earth To Ashes To Dus Tracklist:

01. To Earth To Ashes To Dust

02. Into My Aeon

03. Cloudcatcher

04. From The Heights From The Ground

05. Beyond Recall

06. Man Shaped Void (feat. Eric Wagner)

07. Et Filii

