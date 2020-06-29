Mantar: neues Video „Can I Run“ (L7 Cover) zur Albumveröffentlichung

Um die Veröffentlichung von Grungetown Hooligans II zu feiern, erscheint das dritte Video Can I Run. Ursprünglich wurde der Song von L7 auf dem Album Hungry For Stink 1994 veröffentlicht. Zuvor gab es schon Videos für die Songs 100% (Sonic Youth) und Ghost Highway (Mazzy Star).

Die Band veröffentlichte via Facebook folgendes Statement zum Video:

„For the third single of Grungetown Hooligans II which finally drops worldwide today we’ve picked a rather dark yet powerful song. This song is called Can I Run and is originally from mighty L7 who influenced us a whole lot when we were youngsters. The lyrics are aggressive, hostile, sad, and most importantly from a female perspective. Violence against women makes us sick to our stomachs and we can’t even begin to imagine the circumstances that women and any persons who are regularly victims of violence and hate experience not only today, but throughout history. Also we thought it is an appropriate statement for every single person asking us if we were gay for every picture of us holding hands or being somewhat affectionate towards each other. And even though being in a band with just one other person can often feel like a marriage, we are what you would consider „straight“ men. Pretty much by accident. So who are we to speak up? Well, we don´t really know, but who are we if we don’t?! So, sorry for the dark vibes on a Friday but we love the song, the band and you. And yes, Erinc ate the whole fucking cake. Peace.“

Mantar überraschen ihre Fans mit Grungetown Hooligans II, um die Zeit bis zum nächsten Album zu überbrücken. Mantar covern auf dem Mini-Album Songs der Bands, die sie musikalisch am stärksten beeinflusst haben und der Grund sind, warum Mantar heute so klingen wie sie klingen. Dabei handelt es sich nicht, wie man im ersten Moment denken könnte, um legendäre Metalbands, sondern um Noise-Rock, Riot Grrrl Bands wie L7, Sonic Youth oder Mazzy Star deren Debütalbum She Hangs Brightly heute vor 30 Jahren erschien. Ghost Highway ist einer der Songs von diesem Album und der erste Vorgeschmack auf Grungetown Hooligans II.

Aufgenommen wurde Grungetown Hooligans II bis auf die Drums, die man lieber auf sicher in Hamburg im Studio aufnahm, in Hanno´s Wohnzimmer in Gainesville, Florida. Gemischt wurde dann im Black Bear Studio, quasi dem Headquarter der Florida Punkszene. Mantar agierten beim Produzieren ihrer Platten schon immer so DIY wie möglich, aber mit den Coversongs wollte die Band auch in Sachen Homerecording noch einen Schritt weiter gehen.

Grungetown Hooligans II erscheint digital, auf Vinyl und als CD.

Unserem Kollegen Jürgen S. hat das Minialbum gefallen, er hat 8,5 von 10 Punkten vergeben. Aber lest gerne selber. Hier kommt ihr zum Review.

Tracklist:

1. L7 – The Bomb

2. The Jesus Lizzard – Puss

3. Sonic Youth – 100%

4. Mazzy Star – Ghost Highway

5. L7 – Can I Run

6. Babes In Toyland – Bruise Violet

7. Mudhoney – Who You Drivin‘ Now

8. 7 Year Bitch – Knot

