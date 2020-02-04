Mark Morton: Video zu „Black (feat. Mark Morales)“

Mark Morton, Gitarrist der Metal-Band Lamb Of God, veröffentlichte erst kürzlich seine Solo-EP Ether auf Rise Records. Nun teilt der Amerikaner ein brandneues Musikvideo zu seinem Pearl Jam-Cover Black:

Morton erklärt den Hintergrund wie folgt:

“The early ‘90s were such an important and vibrant time for rock music in general, and I feel like ‘Black’ is one of the great songs from that era. Our approach in covering it was to present a super stripped-down version, sticking the essence of the song. It’s got a very lonely feel to it and Mark Morales delivered an absolutely incredible vocal performance.”

Ether folgt auf das Solo-Debüt Anesthetic, das im März des vergangenen Jahres erschien, und enthält fünf Songs, auf denen prominente Gäste wie Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Howard Jones (Light The Torch), John Carbone (Moon Tooth) und Mark Morales (Sons Of Texas) zu hören sind.

Ether Track Listing:

All I Had To Lose (feat. Mark Morales) The Fight (feat. John Carbone) She Talks To Angels (feat. Lzzy Hale) [Black Crowes cover] Love My Enemy (feat. Howard Jones) Black (feat. Mark Morales) [Pearl Jam cover]

