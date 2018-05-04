Mastodon haben zum Song Clandestiny von ihrem Album Emperor Of Sand ein Video veröffentlicht!

Das im gewohnt wirren Mastodon Stil gedrehte Video findet in der nicht all zu fernen Retro-Zukunft statt (oder auch nicht?) und zeigt eine dunkle dystopische Sci-Fi Szenerie. Das Video wurde von Ariel Costa, aka BlinkMyBrain produziert, animiert und editiert. Costa hat schon einzigartige Videos für Led Zeppelin oder Green Day gedreht als auch für die New York Times, Spotify, Fairphone und Facebook.

“The music of Emperor Of Sand is an emotional statement in itself. Fury and invention coexist, and rage, while palpable, isn’t the sole or dominant characteristic… metal that soars with authority and intellect. Emperor Of Sand stands as another arresting work by Mastodon, which may very well be contemporary metal’s most compelling group.” – Wall Street Journal

