Die Old School-Death Metaller MEMORIAM haben ihr Debütalbum »For The Fallen« am 24. März 2017 über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht und enterte die offiziellen deutschen Albumcharts auf Platz 16.

Heute kündigt die Band nun eine brandneue Vinyl Single an, um die Hellfire-Trilogie zu vollenden.

Die Single trägt den Namen „The Hellfire Demos III“, enthält den Song „The Captive“ und wird am 07. Juli über Nuclear Blast erscheinen.

Die Band kommentiert:

„This track was never meant for release, it was recorded early on at Hellfire purely for ourselves.

Sacrilege, and particularly Tam the vocalist was the reason Karl wanted to be a vocalist himself.If

Sacrilege had not existed there would also be no Bolt Thrower as they were the reason Baz BT

formed Bolt Thrower to create a band in the same vein. Karl wanted to do some recording with

Tam. She lives close to the Hellfire studio so it was just a case of Frank asking his band mate if she would sing on a demo with us. She said yes, we recorded it alongside the other demos then that was it, another tick on Karl’s bucket list! We are getting pretty far into the creation of album #2 as we speak. We went through some of our ideas we have stored and came across this demo track, played it again and thought this was just too good not to release! So here we have the final part of the Hellfire demo’s. We make no apologies for releasing it on its own on a limited vinyl single. It deserves its own place. It closes the door now on the first year of our journey that we have shared with you all the way from the demos to „For The Fallen“. Enjoy!“

Die Single wird es auf folgendem Vinyl geben:

Black, Yellow, Pink, White und Clear/Blue Splatter!

Vorbestellen könnt Ihr die EP hier: http://nblast.de/MemoriamDemosIIINB

Bestellt Euch »For The Fallen« direkt hier: http://nblast.de/MemoriamFTF

Digital hier: http://nblast.de/MemoriamDigital

Heute präsentiert die Band nun den sechsten Album Trailer, in welchem sie über das großartige Cover-Artwork von Dan Seagrave (BENEDICTION, DISMEMBER, HYPOCRISY, SUFFOCATION,…) spricht.

Den Clip gibt es hier zu sehen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qwLln0t5i0

MEMORIAM wurden hauptsächlich gegründet, um die Leere zu füllen, die nach dem tragischen Tod von Martin „Kiddie“ Kearns, Schlagzeuger von BOLT THROWER, im September 2015 entstanden ist. BOLT THROWER stellten alle Aktivitäten für absehbare Zeit hinten an, womit Karl Willetts die Möglichkeit gegeben wurde, ein neues Projekt mit Freunden zu entwickeln, das schon länger in Planung war. MEMORIAM sind eine Old School-Death Metal-Band, die den Standards früherer Bands folgt, mit denen die Bandmitglieder gespielt haben. Der musikalische Fokus liegt dabei auf Themen wie Tod, Verlust und Krieg. Die Bandmitglieder kamen ursprünglich zusammen, um Cover-Versionen von Songs zu spielen, die sie in ihrer Death Metal-Karriere beeinflusst haben. Allerdings zeigte sich bald, dass die neuen Songs, die sie schrieben, von überdurchschnittlicher Qualität waren.

MEMORIAM sind:

Karl Willetts – ex-BOLT THROWER | Gesang

Frank Healy – BENEDICTION, SACRILEGE | Bass

Andy Whale – ex-BOLT THROWER | Schlagzeug

Scott Fairfax – ex-LIFE DENIED, BENEDICTION (live) | Gitarre

