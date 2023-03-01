Metal Blade Records: wiederveröffentlichen Behemoths 1996er-Album „Grom“ am 31.03.2023

Der dritte Teil der slawischen Wiederveröffentlichungsreihe aus dem Hause Behemoth – Grom – erschien ursprünglich 1996 und wird am 31. März 2023 digital, auf CD und Vinyl erhältlich sein, wobei Vorbestellungen für physische Kopien schon heute möglich sind. Die Wiederveröffentlichung ist wunderschön verpackt und in folgenden Formaten erhältlich: Digital, als 2-CD-Medienbuch und als 2-LP im Klappcover. Die physischen Formate enthalten Bonus-Audiomaterial und Booklets mit exklusiven Archivinhalten. Der Bonusinhalt enthält die folgenden Raritäten: Coverversionen, Proben und Live-Tracks.

O-Ton Nergal: „Twenty-seven years since its first release, it’s time to give Grom it’s time in the spotlight! Our second album now re-issued with plenty of archived, never before seen photos and liner notes. It’s a beautiful collector’s item. Grom remains a key piece of Behemoth history and I embrace it as much as our other of our albums. Behemoth would never be where it is now without it. Check it out and order your copy now!“

Gatefold 2LP:

– copper hotstamping

– 24p booklet

Audio:

Disc 1: Grom

Disc 2: bonus vintage material

24 Page Booklet Exclusive Archival Content:

– lyrics

– old photos

– flyers

– interviews with former and current Behemoth members Nergal, Baal, Les, Zbigniew „Inferno“ Prominsky

– interview with David Thierie, „Grom“ cover artist

– interview with Krzysztof Maszota (Warrior Studio, Poland)

– interview with Carsten Molior of Solistitium Records

– interview with Orjan „V’gandr“ Nordvik (Helheim)

– interview with Michal Kraszewski (Creator of the Behemoth 1992 logo, Editor of Euronymous zine, Amon Magazine, Vox Mortis Magazine, Novum Vox Mortis Magazine)

Mediabook 2CD:

– hardcover

– copper hotstamping

– 48p booklet

Audio:

Disc 1: Grom

Disc 2: bonus vintage material

48 Page Booklet Exclusive Archival Content:

– lyrics

– old photos

– flyers

– interviews with former and current Behemoth members Nergal, Baal, Les, Zbigniew „Inferno“ Prominsky

– interview with David Thierie, „Grom“ cover artist

– interview with Krzysztof Maszota (Warrior Studio, Poland)

– interview with Carsten Molior of Solistitium Records

– interview with Orjan „V’gandr“ Nordvik (Helheim)

– interview with Michal Kraszewski (Creator of the Behemoth 1992 logo, Editor of Euronymous zine, Amon Magazine, Vox Mortis Magazine, Novum Vox Mortis Magazine)

Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. The Dark Forest (Cast Me Your Spell)

03. Spellcraft And Heathendom

04. Dragon’s Lair (Cosmic Flames And Four Barbaric Seasons)

05. Lasy Pomorza

06. Rising Proudly Towards The Sky

07. Thou Shalt Forever Win

08. Grom

Bonusmaterial

01. Freezing Moon (Mayhem Cover 1995/1996)

02. Total Desaster (Destruction Cover 1995/1996)

03. Ostatni Tabor (Kat Cover 1996)

04. Rising Proudly Towards the Sky (Rehearsal 1995)

05. Dragon’s Lair (Cosmic Flames And Four Barbaric Seasons) (Rehearsal 1995)

06. The Dark Forest (Cast Me Your Spell) (Live in Maastricht, Pagan Triumph Tour 1996)

07. Spellcraft And Heathendom (Live in Maastricht, Pagan Triumph Tour 1996)

08. Lasy Pomorza (Live in Krakòw, XXX Years Ov Blasphemy 2021)

Vinyl Varianten:

EU:

180g Black

Stone Gray Marbled (500)

Gold w/ Black Dust (300)

Dust Gray Marbled (200 of 500)

Picture Disc -band exclusive- (666)

US:

Dust Gray Marbled (300 of 500)

Aktuelles Line-Up:

Nergal – Vocals / Guitars

Orion – Bass / Vocals

Inferno – Drums / Percussion

Line-Up auf dem Reissue:

Nergal – Vocals / Guitars

Baal – Drums

Les – Bass

