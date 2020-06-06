Mike Lepond´s Silent Assassins: veröffentlichen drittes Video der Serie „Mike LePond’s Storyteller“

In dem dritten Video der Serie Mike LePond´s Storyteller, erzählt Mike vom Songwriting und der Entstehung seiner dritten Single Ides Of March.

In dem zweiten Video der Serie Mike LePond´s Storyteller, erzählt Mike vom Songwriting und der Entstehung seiner zweiten Single Ironborn. In dem knapp 13 minütigen Video gibt Mike detaillierte Einblicke wie es zu dem Song Ironborn gekommen ist und welche Rolle die Serie Game Of Thrones dabei spielte.

LePond sagt folgendes zum Song Ironborn:

„Ironborn is a power metal punch in the face. Fast and furious riffing with the big Priest-like drop in the middle to ensure the ultimate headbanging experience. All of this bound together by an epic chorus that will invade your mind for all eternity. Game Of Thrones fans rejoice!“

Mike LePond´s wir eine Reihe von Videos veröffentlichen in denen er über die Arbeit an dem neuen Album Whore Of Babylon spricht. In dem ersten Video der Serie Mike LePond´s Storyteller, erzählt Mike vom Songwriting und der Entstehung der Single Dracul Son.

Die Heavy-Metal-Bass-Legende Lepond (Symphony X) hat das Album zwischen seiner Tour mit Symphony X aufgenommen und arbeitete in Michael Romeo´s (Symphony X) Studio an dem dritten Album der Silent Assassins. Neben dem Bass übernahm Lepond auch das Einspielen der Rhythmus Gitarre. Lepond äußert sich wie folgt zu den Aufnahmen:

“Alan Tecchio (vocals) has been with me from the beginning, and possesses such an incredible amount of range and power that we’re always gonna work together, and just like Lance Barnewold (guitars), he will definitely be in a touring situation, ”states Lepond. “Jamming with these guys is a no stress situation. There are no egos, there’s no bullshit, it’s just love of this metal music that drives us all, and I think you can clearly hear that on Whore Of Babylon.„