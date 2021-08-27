Møl: Enthüllen Das Musikvideo Zur Neuen Single „Serf“

Nachdem die Blackgaze-Meister Møl kürzlich die erste Single ihres kommenden zweiten Studioalbums enthüllt haben, ist nun die Vorbestellung für Diorama, den ersten Longplayer der Dänen auf ihrem neuen Label Nuclear Blast Records, gestartet. Mit ihrer einzigartigen Mischung aus rauem Extrem-Metal und zischendem Gesang, gemischt mit verträumten Klanglandschaften und Shoegaze-Momenten, haben sich Møl (deren Bandname auf Englisch „Motte“ bedeutet) zu einem wahrhaft hellen neuen Stern am Blackgaze-Himmel entwickelt und werden am 5. November 2021 einen jenseitigen Nachfolger zu ihrem Debütalbum Jord liefern.

Um euch einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf Diorama zu geben, hat die dänische Combo eine neue Single veröffentlicht, die von einem Musikvideo begleitet wird, das unter der künstlerischen Leitung von Kim Song Sternkopf und Ken Lund Klejs steht und von Tobias Scavenius gefilmt und geschnitten wurde. Die Band erklärt den Titel und das ungewöhnliche Videoformat: Serf refers to the position of servitude and submission to a master, taken from the feudal age. The title of the track comes from being accustomed to thrall to the underlying pattern of understanding. Our upbringing plays a huge part in the way we tend to act as grownups. The protagonist of the lyrics feels the invasion of doubt corrupting his or her coding. Even though the desire for authentic change and transformation is signified through rites and other external signifiers – we are serfs to our need to fit in. Changing your appearance is simply an exchange of collars from one system of servitude and submission to another. The video is intentionally shot in portrait-mode to emphasize the importance of consumed formats and leading the audience on by visual spectacle. Our era of mass-information demands a lot of multi-contextual knowledge. We are rigged to search for meaning, to find a reason behind the changing of color, costume, and light. The band is dressed up in white elegance, the performance accompanied by images of heavy symbolism, with visual hints and references to our other works. This is a way taunting our imagination – We poke fun at our human desire to pursue hidden meanings and messages in repetition which simply are empty rites serving no real meaning or purpose but the spectacle in itself.“