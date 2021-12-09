Moon Shot: kündigen Europatour mit Danko Jones an

Wir freuen uns, Moon Shot als Special Guests für die Europatour der kanadischen Rocker Danko Jones im Mai und Juni 2022 anzukündigen.

Vor Kurzem veröffentlichten Moon Shot ihr Debütalbum Confession mit Singles wie u. a. Cut The Corners, Confession und Agony Walk.

Außerdem kündigten Moon Shot weitere Konzert- sowie Festivaltermine ihrer Headliner Tour in Europa im Frühjahr 2022 an. Unten findet ihr auch eine Auflistung aller Tourdaten.

„Finally, some proper touring! I’m very exited to enter the stage and share the Moon Shot magic with you all. Moon Shot is all about playing live“ – Jussi (Gitarre/Songwriting)

“It feels this band is like a loaded gun and I love the feeling. When I look at the list of upcoming gigs, it rises my heart beat up to the point it’s impossible to stay still. Just give us a stage, a sound system and a few microphones and we will do it like n-e-v-e-r before“ – Ville (Gesang)

“It is beyond exciting to get on the road to do our own headliner club shows on our very first European tour. What to expect? Well, some very intense and sweaty shows and lots of fun! Can’t wait!“ – Henkka (Bassgitarre)

Moon Shot – Confession Tour 2022

21.02. Berlin – Cassiopeia

22.02. Cologne – Helios 37

24.02. Munich – Backstage Club

26.02. Lindau – Club Vaudeville

27.02. Stuttgart – clubCANN

01.03. Düsseldorf – Pitcher

02.03. Hamburg – Logo

04.03. Viersen – Rockschicht

*special guest for Danko Jones

22.05. Berlin – Huxleys*

02.06. Hamburg – Markthalle*

05.06. Münster – Skaters Palace*

07.06. Braunschweig – Westand*

https://www.facebook.com/moonshotofficial/

https://www.moonshotofficial.com/