Moonspell: kündigen „Under The Moonspell“ – The Early Years Kollektion an

“I am happy that Moonspell is still alive after fucking three decades, I believe, just like Behemoth, staying hungry and creative, still healthy, which is the most important, but, definitely, Under The Moonspell is one of the steppingstones for the Black Metal genre, in general, not just for the Portuguese scene.” – Nergal (Behemoth)

Während sie sich derzeit auf eine spezielle Akustik-Tour vorbereiten, die diesen Freitag beginnt, gefolgt von einer Reihe von europäischen Festival-Terminen und ihrer allerersten symphonischen Show als Headliner in der größten Live-Arena Portugals im Oktober, haben die Dark-Metal-Pioniere Moonspell ein einzigartiges, äußerst sammelwürdiges Boxset mit dem Titel Under The Moonspell angekündigt, das am 20. April 2024 erscheinen soll! Diese unverzichtbare Sammlung der frühen Jahre einer der markantesten Heavy- und Dark-Metal-Bands ist eine Zeitreise in die Vergangenheit und enthält ihr bis dato bösartigstes Material, die kultige 1994er LP Under The Monspell, Under Satanæ sowie Anno Satanæ, die frühen Demos.

Remastered von Jaime Gomez Arellano (Under The Moonspell + Anno Satanae) und Tue Madsen (Under Satanae), mit Art Direction von João Diogo Pereira, ist der Vorverkauf ab sofort über Fernando Ribeiros eigenes Label Alma Mater Records erhältlich: https://almamaterrecords.com/records/

Der Moonspell-Sänger sagt dazu:

“Under Satanæ box and collection are the ultimate map to the infernal early years of Moonspell, a voyage like no other curated by the people and the demons who were there daring our very first steps, into the occult and the magic of Dark and Black Metal.”

Under The Moonspell:

(LP-Tracklist)

A-Seite

A1. Allah Akbar! La Allah Ella Allah! (Praeludium/Incantatum Solstitium)

A2. Tenebrarum Oratorium I (Andamento I/Erudit Compendyum) (Interludium/Incantatum Oequinoctium)

B-Seite

B1. Tenebrarum Oratorium Ii (Andamento Ii/Erotic Compendyum)

B2. Opus Diabolicum (Andamento Iii/Instrumental Compendyum)

B3. Chorai Lusitânia! (Epilogus/Incantatam Maresia)

Anno Satanae:

(LP-Tracklist)

A-Seite

A1. Intro

A2. Goat On Fire

A3. Ancient Winter Goddess

B-Seite

B1. Wolves From The Fog

B2. Outro

B3. Serpent Angel (Morbid God)

B4. The Fever

Under Satanae:

(LP-Tracklist)

A-Seite

A1. Halla Alle Halla Al Rabka Halla (Praeludium/Incantatum Solistitium)

A2. Tenebrarum Oratorium I (Andamento I/Erudit Compendyum)

A3. Interludium/Incantatum Oequinoctum

A4. Tenebrarum Oratorium Ii (Andamento Ii/Erotic Compendyum)

A5. Opus Diabolicum (Andamento Iii/Instrumental Compendyum)

A6. Chorai Lusitânia! (Epilogus/Incantatam Maresia)

B-Seite

B1. Goat On Fire

B2. Ancient Winter Goddess

B3. Wolves From The Fog

B4. Serpent Angel

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

