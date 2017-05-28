Die aus Richmond, Virginia stammenden MUNICIPAL WASTE veröffentlichen ihr neues toxisches Album »Slime And Punishment« am 23. Juni über Nuclear Blast Records. Heute enthüllt die Band den Titeltrack als neue Single. Schaut Euch hier den 360°-Visualizer zum Song an: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a-jx_fRk3U

Bestellt das Album jetzt digital vor und erhaltet ‚Amateur Sketch‘ und ‚Slime And Punishment‘ als Sofortdownload oder streamt die Tracks: http://nblast.de/MunicipalWasteDigital

Bestellt Euch hier »Slime And Punishment« im Format Eurer Wahl vor: http://nblast.de/MWSlimeAndPunishmentNB

Das Album wird in folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:

– CD Jewel

– CD Jewel + Bandana (Limitiert auf 250 Exemplare weltweit)

– NB Anniversary Green Vinyl (Limitiert auf 300 Exemplare weltweit)

– Clear Vinyl (Limitiert auf 300 Exemplare weltweit)

– Green with Yellow Splatter Vinyl (Limitiert auf 500 Exemplare weltweit)

– Bottle Green Vinyl (Limitiert auf 2.300 Exemplare weltweit)

– Black Vinyl

Mehr zu »Slime And Punishment«:

‚Amateur Sketch‘ OFFIZIELLER TRACK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paVC2vvMfUg

Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhLc-ArWxqY

Trailer #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2OwJIXYSgM

Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a-jx_fRk3U

»Slime And Punishment« ist das erste WASTE-Album, das von Bassisten Phil „Landphil“ Hall in den Blaze of Torment Studios in Richmond, VA aufgenommen wurde. Mix und Mastering übernahm Bill Metoyer (SLAYER, W.A.S.P., LIZZY BORDEN und DARK ANGEL) in Hollywood, CA.

Das Cover-Artwork für das sechste Album stammt von Andrei Bouzikov, einem guten Freund der Band. Es ist das vierte Mal, dass Andrei für die Band gearbeitet hat, da er bereits für die Artworks von »Massive Aggressive«, »The Art Of Partying« und der TOXIC HOLOCAUST-Split »Toxic Waste« verantworlich war.

»Slime And Punishment« – Tracklist:

01. Breathe Grease

02. Enjoy The Night

03. Dingy Situations

04. Shrednecks

05. Poison The Preacher

06. Bourbon Discipline

07. Parole Violators

08. Slime And Punishment

09. Amateur Sketch

10. Excessive Celebration

11. Low Tolerance

12. Under The Waste Command

13. Death Proof

14. Think Fast

MUNICIPAL WASTE live:

27.05. CDN Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival II

28.05. USA Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling (Fremont Country Club)

12.06. USA Omaha, NE – Lookout Lounge

»Vans Warped Tour«

16.06. USA Seattle, WA – Centurylink Field North Lot

17.06. USA Salem, OR – Oregon State Fairgrounds

21.06. USA Albuquerque, NM – Balloon Fiesta Park

22.06. USA Phoenix, AZ – Fear Farm Festival Grounds

23.06. USA Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Hotel

24.06. USA Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fairpark

25.06. USA Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

27.06. USA Nashville, TN – The Fairgrounds

28.06. USA Metairie, LA – The Shrine on Airline (aka Zephyr Field)

29.06. USA Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

30.06. USA Orlando, FL – Tinker Field

01.07. USA St. Petersburg, FL – Vinoy Park

02.07. USA West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

06.07. USA Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

07.07. USA Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

08.07. USA Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theater

09.07. USA Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

10.07. USA Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

11.07. USA Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

12.07. USA Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

13.07. USA Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Pac

14.07. USA Burgettstown, PA – Keybank Pavilion

15.07. USA Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

16.07. USA Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

18.07. USA Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

19.07. USA Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

20.07. USA Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center

21.07. USA Auburn Hills, M – The Palace of Auburn Hills

22.07. USA Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

23.07. USA Shakopee, MN – Canterburry Park

24.07. USA Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Amphitheatre

26.07. USA Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)

27.07. USA Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

28.07. USA Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion

29.07. USA San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

30.07. USA Houston, TX – NRG Park (Main Street Lot)

01.08. USA Las Cruces, NM – New Mexico State University (Intramural Field)

04.08. USA Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

05.08. USA San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium @ Jack Murphy Field

06.08. USA Pomona, CA – Fairplex

12.08. UK Derby – Bloodstock Open Air

Quelle: www.massacre-records.com

