Die aus Richmond, Virginia stammenden MUNICIPAL WASTE veröffentlichen ihr neues toxisches Album »Slime And Punishment« am 23. Juni über Nuclear Blast Records. Heute enthüllt die Band den Titeltrack als neue Single. Schaut Euch hier den 360°-Visualizer zum Song an: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a-jx_fRk3U

Bestellt das Album jetzt digital vor und erhaltet ‚Amateur Sketch‘ und ‚Slime And Punishment‘ als Sofortdownload oder streamt die Tracks: http://nblast.de/MunicipalWasteDigital

Bestellt Euch hier »Slime And Punishment« im Format Eurer Wahl vor: http://nblast.de/MWSlimeAndPunishmentNB

Das Album wird in folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:
– CD Jewel
– CD Jewel + Bandana (Limitiert auf 250 Exemplare weltweit)
– NB Anniversary Green Vinyl (Limitiert auf 300 Exemplare weltweit)
– Clear Vinyl (Limitiert auf 300 Exemplare weltweit)
– Green with Yellow Splatter Vinyl (Limitiert auf 500 Exemplare weltweit)
– Bottle Green Vinyl (Limitiert auf 2.300 Exemplare weltweit)
– Black Vinyl

Mehr zu »Slime And Punishment«:
‚Amateur Sketch‘ OFFIZIELLER TRACK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paVC2vvMfUg
Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhLc-ArWxqY
Trailer #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2OwJIXYSgM
Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a-jx_fRk3U

»Slime And Punishment« ist das erste WASTE-Album, das von Bassisten Phil „Landphil“ Hall in den Blaze of Torment Studios in Richmond, VA aufgenommen wurde. Mix und Mastering übernahm Bill Metoyer (SLAYER, W.A.S.P., LIZZY BORDEN und DARK ANGEL) in Hollywood, CA.

Das Cover-Artwork für das sechste Album stammt von Andrei Bouzikov, einem guten Freund der Band. Es ist das vierte Mal, dass Andrei für die Band gearbeitet hat, da er bereits für die Artworks von »Massive Aggressive«, »The Art Of Partying« und der TOXIC HOLOCAUST-Split »Toxic Waste« verantworlich war.

»Slime And Punishment« – Tracklist:

01. Breathe Grease
02. Enjoy The Night
03. Dingy Situations
04. Shrednecks
05. Poison The Preacher
06. Bourbon Discipline
07. Parole Violators
08. Slime And Punishment
09. Amateur Sketch
10. Excessive Celebration
11. Low Tolerance
12. Under The Waste Command
13. Death Proof
14. Think Fast

MUNICIPAL WASTE live:

27.05.  CDN     Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival II
28.05.  USA     Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling (Fremont Country Club)
12.06.  USA     Omaha, NE – Lookout Lounge

»Vans Warped Tour«
16.06.  USA     Seattle, WA – Centurylink Field North Lot
17.06.  USA     Salem, OR – Oregon State Fairgrounds
21.06.  USA     Albuquerque, NM – Balloon Fiesta Park
22.06.  USA     Phoenix, AZ – Fear Farm Festival Grounds
23.06.  USA     Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Hotel
24.06.  USA     Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fairpark
25.06.  USA     Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
27.06.  USA     Nashville, TN – The Fairgrounds
28.06.  USA     Metairie, LA – The Shrine on Airline (aka Zephyr Field)
29.06.  USA     Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
30.06.  USA     Orlando, FL – Tinker Field
01.07.  USA     St. Petersburg, FL – Vinoy Park
02.07.  USA     West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
06.07.  USA     Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
07.07.  USA     Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
08.07.  USA     Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theater
09.07.  USA     Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
10.07.  USA     Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain
11.07.  USA     Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
12.07.  USA     Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
13.07.  USA     Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Pac
14.07.  USA     Burgettstown, PA – Keybank Pavilion
15.07.  USA     Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
16.07.  USA     Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
18.07.  USA     Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
19.07.  USA     Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
20.07.  USA     Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center
21.07.  USA     Auburn Hills, M – The Palace of Auburn Hills
22.07.  USA     Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
23.07.  USA     Shakopee, MN – Canterburry Park
24.07.  USA     Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Amphitheatre
26.07.  USA     Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)
27.07.  USA     Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
28.07.  USA     Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion
29.07.  USA     San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
30.07.  USA     Houston, TX – NRG Park (Main Street Lot)
01.08.  USA     Las Cruces, NM – New Mexico State University (Intramural Field)
04.08.  USA     Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
05.08.  USA     San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium @ Jack Murphy Field
06.08.  USA     Pomona, CA – Fairplex

12.08.  UK       Derby – Bloodstock Open Air

Quelle: www.massacre-records.com

