My Dying Bride: veröffentlichen neue Single und Video „The 2nd Of Three Bells“

Die britischen Death-Doom-Legenden My Dying Bride haben kürzlich ihr 15. Studioalbum A Mortal Binding angekündigt, das am 19. April erscheinen soll. Am vergangenen Freitag hat das Sextett aus Yorkshire die zweite Single aus dem Album veröffentlicht. Das feierliche, schwermütige Stück mit dem Titel The 2nd Of Three Bells wird von einem reichhaltigen Gothic-Video begleitet, bei dem Daniel Gray Regie führte.

Andrew Craighan von My Dying Bride kommentiert:

„The 2nd Of Three Bells see the band in a more musical performance role juxtaposed with artistic metaphor of the struggles between the deathknell itself and the lust for life’s brief joys.“

Seht euch das Video zu The 2nd Of Three Bells hier an:

Ihr könnt euch A Mortal Binding hier vorbestellen: https://mydyingbride.bfan.link/a-mortal-binding

Hört euch The 2nd Of Three Bells hier an: https://mydyingbride.bfan.link/the-2nd-of-three-bells

Mehr Infos zu My Dying Bride und ihrem kommenden Album A Mortal Binding findet ihr hier:

My Dying Bride sind:

Aaron Stainthorpe | Gesang

Andrew Craighan | Gitarren

Lena Abé | Bass

Shaun MacGowan | Keyboards / Geige

Neil Blanchett | Gitarren

Dan Mullins | Schlagzeug

My Dying Bride online:

https://www.facebook.com/MyDyingBrideOfficial

https://www.instagram.com/mydyingbride_official/