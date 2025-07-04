Mystic Circle: veröffentlichen Musikvideo „Boogeyman“ vom kommenden Studioalbum „Hexenbrand 1486“

Das deutsche Blackened-Death-Metal-Duo Mystic Circle hat den ersten Song aus ihrem kommenden Studioalbum Hexenbrand 1486 veröffentlicht, das für den Herbst 2025 über Roar angekündigt wurde.

Vor einem Monat veröffentlichte die Band ihr hochgelobtes Kompilationsalbum Kriegsgötter MMXXV, das acht Tracks sowie wütende Cover-Versionen von Klassikern wie von Bathory, Celtic Frost, Possessed, Acheron und einer komplett neu aufgenommenen Cover-Version von Afraid To Shoot Strangers (Iron Maiden) enthält.

Mystic Circles neue Single Boogeyman wird von einem offiziellen Video begleitet. Seht es euch hier an:

Der Song ist jetzt zum Streamen und Herunterladen verfügbar unter: https://mysticcircle.rpm.link/boogeymanPR

„We are fascinated by this story about the boogeyman“, erklärt Beelzebub. „Evil lurks hidden and watches you until it strikes unexpectedly and pulls you into the darkness. What could be more natural than to summon the boogeyman and unleash him into the world of Mystic Circle?”

Mystic Circle sind:

Beelzebub – Gesang, Gitarren, Bass, Keyboards

A. Blackwar – Schlagzeug, Gitarren, Keyboards

Mystic Circle online:

https://www.facebook.com/MysticCircleOfficial

https://www.instagram.com/mystic_circle_official