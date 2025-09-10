New World Depression: veröffentlichen neuen Videoclip „Marching On Our Graves“

Die Band New World Depression hat ihr neues Musikvideo zu Marching on Our Graves veröffentlicht, welches als letzte Vorab-Single aus dem kommenden Album Abysmal Void dient. Das siebte Studioalbum der deutschen Death Metal-Veteranen wird am 19. September 2025 erscheinen.

Das Lyric-Video zu Marching on Our Graves kann ab sofort hier angesehen werden:

New World Depression äußern sich dazu: „The track Marching On Our Graves is a haunting elegy for a world that we are destroying with every step,“ erklärt Gitarrist Julian Schulz. „With its mix of crushing heaviness and bitter reflection, this song stares into the ruins that we have created – and the path that we still follow blindly.“

Das Musikvideo wurde von Luiz Arruda (Audiopower) erstellt, während die Bandaufnahmen von New World Depression und das Live-Material von Felix Roß stammt.

