Nine Inch Noize: Nine Inch Nails und Boys Noize veröffentlichen nach denkwürdigem Coachella-Auftritt ein einzigartiges Kollabo-Album

Nine Inch Noize ist die Krönung der langjährigen Zusammenarbeit von Nine Inch Nails und Boys Noize. Nach einer denkwürdigen Performance am ersten Coachella-Wochenende wird das gemeinsame Album Nine Inch Noize am 17. April via Interscope Records erscheinen. Tags darauf, am 18. April werden sie noch ein weiteres Mal beim Coachella auftreten.

Trent Reznor erzählt über die Arbeit mit Boys Noize:

„The creative fulfillment of working on the Challengers and Tron scores with Boys Noize led me to think that including him in the Peel It Back tour could be an interesting way to express NIN in more purely electronic terms live – a concept I’ve wanted to explore for some time. The result was so much fun for us we felt it was worth expanding and formalizing in some way.

On a whim I mentioned it would be cool to play a whole set as Nine Inch Noize in the Sahara tent at Coachella. Careful what you wish for…the next thing I knew we were designing a whole new show to present in the way it deserved.

There’s no surprise tour announcement – this Saturday is it. I’m taking Sunday off and excited to be working on new Nine Inch Nails music Monday – I’ll see you when I come up for air.

We recorded this album all over the place – some of it’s live, some in studios, hotels, planes, etc. We had a lot of fun revisiting these songs and hope you enjoy. Listen LOUD.“

Nine Inch Nals – Nine Inch Noize Tracklist:

1. Intro (Nine Inch Noize Version)

2. Vessel (Nine Inch Noize Version)

3. She’s Gone Away (Nine Inch Noize Version)

4. Heresy (Nine Inch Noize Version)

5. Parasite (Nine Inch Noize Version)

6. Copy Of A (Nine Inch Noize Version)

7. Me I’m Not (Nine Inch Noize Version)

8. Closer (Nine Inch Noize Version)

9. The Warning (Nine Inch Noize Version)

10. Memorabilia (Nine Inch Noize Version)

11. Come Back Haunted (Nine Inch Noize Version)

12. As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Nine Inch Noize Version)

Consequence schrieb über Nine Inch Noizes Set am ersten Coachella-Wochenende: “With Mariqueen Maandig also part of the live configuration, the performance felt even more immersive and fully realized than a side-project detour might have suggested. It was a display of cathartic intensity, and a potent showcase for Reznor and company’s singular gift for controlled chaos…Nine Inch Noize delivered one of Coachella 2026’s most memorable performances.” Rolling Stone huldigte die Show als “a phenomenal production that feels of its time…” Brooklyn Vegan meinte: “It was a desert epic – Dune-esque – with a trio core.” SF Gate bepbachtete, “ …the group’s Saturday night set at the Sahara stage seems primed to go down as one of the festival’s greatest performances of all time.”

2025 wurden Nine Inch Nails von Consequence als Live Act of the Year ausgezeichnet und begeisterten über 700.000 Fans in Europa, UK und Nordamerika auf ihrer Peel It Back Tour. Während dieser Konzerte performten Nine Inch Nails auf zwei unterschiedlichen Bühnen – der Main Stage und einer kleineren, mitten im Publikum platzierten B-Stage. Dort schloss sich ihnen bei jeder Show Boys Noize für ein eindringliches Interlude an. Zusammen kleideten sie dabei Songs von Nine Inch Nails, von Trent Reznors und Atticus Ross‘ preisgekrönten Filmscore-Kompositionen und dem How To Destroy Angels-Projekt in neues Sound-Gewand.

Nine Inch Nails – Nine Inch Noize enthält neu erarbeitete Versionen von neun Nine Inch Nails-Songs – inklusive Closer und As Alive As You Need Me To Be, den mit einem GRAMMY® ausgezeichneten Hit von Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – sowie Parasite von How To Destroy Angels. Für die vollständige Tracklist siehe oben.

Nine Inch Nails wurden 1988 von Reznor gegründet und gelten weithin als eine der innovativsten und einflussreichsten Bands der modernen Musik. Die mehrfach GRAMMY®-prämierte Band, die für ihre Fusion aus Industrial-, Elektronik-, Rock- und Ambient-Klängen zu emotional rohen und klanglich aggressiven Kompositionen bekannt ist, wurde 2020 in die Rock & Roll Hall of Fame aufgenommen und hat die Grenzen dessen, was Mainstream-Musik sein kann, neu definiert. Sie hat weltweit über 20 Millionen Tonträger verkauft. 2025 wurden Nine Inch Nails von Consequence zum Live-Act des Jahres gekürt.

Unter eigenem Namen komponierten Trent Reznor und Atticus Ross 20 Filmscores, für die sie unter anderem zwei Oscars, drei Golden Globes, einen GRAMMY® und einen Emmy gewonnen haben.