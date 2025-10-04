Nine Treasures: zweite Single „Until Now“ vom kommenden Album „Seeking The Absolute“ jetzt erhältlich

Die neueste Single mit dem Titel Until Now stammt von der chinesisch-mongolischen Progressive Metal-Kollektiv Nine Treasures. Der Song ist auf dem beeindruckenden Album Seeking The Absolute zu finden, das am 24. Oktober über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wird.

Seht euch das Video zu Until Now hier an:

Der Sänger und Gitarrist Askhan äußert sich zu dem Track: „The first riff of Until Now came to life in early 2021, and it eventually became the opening chapter of this album. After releasing our last record, Wisdom Eyes, we kept writing new material, but nothing felt right. We didn’t want to repeat ourselves – we were searching for something more honest, more satisfying. So we scrapped over twenty songs and started from scratch. It was a heavy moment. We had no idea what direction to take, whether we’d even be able to finish the album, or if any of it would succeed. We were deep in a fog of uncertainty.“

Er fährt fort: „Then one morning, while playing the tovshuur [Mongolian plucked musical instrument], I stumbled upon a sliding riff that just clicked. We kept refining it again and again until it became the final version – recorded, once again, in Los Angeles. Midway through, the track breaks into a stream-of-consciousness improvisation, wild and free. Every time we perform it, it feels like riding a wave that just keeps rising and rolling. We get completely lost in it and we love it.“

