Niviane: unterschreiben weltweiten Plattenvertrag bei Pure Steel Records

Die US-Metal Band Niviane, aus Sacramento (California) haben einen weltweiten Plattenvertrag bei Pure Steel Records unterschrieben.

Die Band, die sich 2014 gründete, veröffentlichte ihr Debütalbum The Druid King 2017. Nun melden sie sich 2020 mit ihrem neuen Album The Ruthless Divine zurück. Das Album wird bei Pure Steel Records erscheinen.

Mehr News in Kürze.

Bandstatement:

„Since the release of our debut album The Druid King in 2017 we have gone on to do multiple tours, shared the stage with many of our musical idols and have gotten some really positive exposure. With our fanbase continuing to grow rapidly, we knew we needed a larger, more established label for the release of The Ruthless Divine. Pure Steel Records is a very well-known and respected label. Niviane are very excited to work alongside them.“

Line-Up:

Norman Skinner (Imagika, Hellscream, Skinner) – Vocals

Gary Tarplee – Guitars

Rick Stallkamp – Bass

Mark Miner – Guitars

Aaron Robitch (Graveshadow, Crepuscle) – Keyboards

Noe Luna (Skinner) – Drums

Links:

https://www.niviane.com/

https://www.facebook.com/nivianemetal/

https://twitter.com/NivianeMetal

https://www.instagram.com/nivianemetalofficial/

