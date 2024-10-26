Nothing More: 10-Year Anniversary Edition des self-titled Debütalbums angekündigt

Nothing More feiern das 10-jährige Jubiläum ihres selbst betitelten Debütalbums mit einer 10th Anniversary Edition, die am 22. November via Endurance Music Group und Better Noise Music erscheint. Diese Edition enthält die Original-Tracklist des Albums sowie Bonus-Remixe und Akustik-Versionen (siehe unten) in einer überarbeiteten Verpackung und mit neuem Artwork. Das Album erscheint weltweit digital und erstmals als farbige translucent-orange Vinyl.

Die Band hat zudem eine neue, „elektrifizierte“ Version der Single Angel Song mit dem Disturbed-Sänger David Draiman veröffentlicht, die jetzt auf allen digitalen Plattformen verfügbar ist. Der neue Mix wurde von Justin „JD“ deBlieck (u.a. Motionless In White, Sevendust) arrangiert und abgemischt. Das Remix findet ihr unten, das Original könnt ihr hier hören.

Die in San Antonio, TX, gegründete Band um Jonny Hawkins (Gesang), Mark Vollelunga (Gitarre), Daniel Oliver (Bass) und Ben Anderson (Schlagzeug) hat sich zu einem der beliebtesten Alternative Acts entwickelt und kann unter anderem drei Grammy Nominierungen vorweisen. Derzeit befinden sich Nothing More auf der letzten Etappe ihrer Tour zusammen mit Godsmack durch die USA. In Deutschland sind sie nächstes Jahr für Rock Am Ring / Rock Im Park bestätigt, sowie in Österreich für das Nova Rock Festival.

Nothing More – 10th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

Digital

1. Ocean Floor

2. This Is The Time (Ballast)

3. Christ Copyright

4. Mr. MTV

5. First Punch

6. Gyre

7. The Matthew Effect

8. I’ll Be OK

9. Here’s To The Heartache

10. If I Were

11. Friendly Fire

12. Sex & Lies

13. Surface Flames

14. Take A Bullet

15. Jenny

16. God Went North

17. Pyre

18. This Is The Time (Ballast) – Remix*

19. Jenny – Acoustic*

20. This Is The Time (Ballast) – Acoustic*

21. Here’s To The Heartache – Piano Version*

22. Mr. MTV – Live On SiriusXM*

