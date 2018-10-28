Die heißen Modern Progressive Metaller Novelists aus Frankreich haben heute ihre brandneue Single ‚Eyes Wide Shut‘ veröffentlicht. In do it yourself Manier drehten die Bandmitglieder Nicolas Delastrade und Florestan Durand das Musikvideo zur neuen Single.

Schaut euch das Musikvideo zur brandneuen Single ‚Eyes Wide Shut‘ jetzt hier an:

Holt euch die brandneue Single ‚Eyes Wide Shut‘ hier: https://Novelists.lnk.to/EyesWideShut

„This song is a big return to our heavier roots. It showcases the more ‚direct‘ feel we want to bring into the new record“ – erzählt Nicolas Delastrade.

