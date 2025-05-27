Nytt Land: haben ihre Europatournee 2025 gestartet

Nytt Land haben am 22. Mai ihre Europatour im Podium ‚t Beest in der niederländischen Stadt Goest gestartet. Diese magische Reise beginnt in den letzten Tagen des Frühlings und führt in den Sommer, wenn ihre Auftritte mit Festivalshows fortgesetzt werden.

Nytt Land äußerten sich dazu: „In May, on the wings of wild Siberian winds, we will return to Europe with big concerts“, versprach Kehlkopfsänger und Multiinstrumentalist Anatoly Pakhalenko. „In the flames of bonfires, to the rhythms of drums, the voices of strings, steppe flutes, and the magic of traditional throat singing, we will pass under the blessing of the spirits of Fire, Earth and Sky to create these long-awaited Rituals with all of you!“

Die sibirische Ritual-Folk-Band aus Kalachinsk wird im Rahmen ihrer Tour ihr neuntes Album Songs Of The Shaman unterstützen, das am 16. Mai 2025 veröffentlicht wurde.

Nytt Land – Tour 2025

(verbleibende Termine)

30 May 2025 Bornstedt (DE) Dark Troll Festival

31 May 2025 Lindau (DE) Club Vaudeville

05 Jun 2025 Krakow (PL) Gwarek

Sommer-Festivals

06 Jun 2025 Leipzig (DE) Wave Gotik Treffen

15 Aug 2025 Dinkelsbühl (DE) Summer Breeze Festival

17 Aug 2025 Guebwiller (FR) Spirit in Black Festival

30 Aug 2025 Fribourg (CH) Arbor Pagan Festival

12 Sep 2025 Balve (DE) Balver Höhle, Prophecy Fest