Of Mice & Men: Neuer Song „Taste Of Regret“ Video und neues Album „Earth And Sky“ am 27.09. auf Rise Records

Aaron Pauley: „Taste of Regret is a song about knowing when to pick your battles, and also knowing when to shut your mouth and bite your tongue. „Loose lips sink ships,“ as the age old cliché goes. There’s a lot of truth in that though. One’s loud mouth can ruin their life.”

Drummer Tino Arteaga: „pulling inspiration from old psychological thrillers & filmmaking from the 70’s & 80’s, Taste of Regret continues our ongoing visual narrative of the previous 3 videos for this album at an alternate point in the timeline.”