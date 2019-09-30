Of Mice & Men: Neuer Song „Taste Of Regret“ Video und neues Album „Earth And Sky“ am 27.09. auf Rise Records

Nach den erfolgreichen Live-Shows in Europa (u.a. Wacken, Open Flair, Summer Breeze, Reading & Leeds etc.), melden sich Of Mice & Men mit einem brandneuen Song zurück!
Das sehenswerte Video zu dem Song „Taste Of Regret“ gibt es hier zu sehen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnozuHlC6AY&feature=youtu.be
Sänger / Bassist Aaron Pauley und Drummer Tino Arteaga kommentieren den Track wie folgt:
Aaron Pauley: „Taste of Regret is a song about knowing when to pick your battles, and also knowing when to shut your mouth and bite your tongue. „Loose lips sink ships,“ as the age old cliché goes. There’s a lot of truth in that though. One’s loud mouth can ruin their life.”
Drummer Tino Arteaga: „pulling inspiration from old psychological thrillers & filmmaking from the 70’s & 80’s, Taste of Regret continues our ongoing visual narrative of the previous 3 videos for this album at an alternate point in the timeline.”
„Taste Of Regret“ wird auf dem am 27. September erscheinenden neuen Album „Earth And Sky“ (Rise Records) der US-Metalcore/Rock Band vertreten sein.
Weitere Songs / Wav-Downloads
EARTH & SKY TRACK LISTING:
Gravedancer
As We Suffocate
Taste Of Regret
Mushroom Cloud
Pieces
Deceiver/Deceived
Earth & Sky
The Mountain
Meltdown
Linger
How To Survive