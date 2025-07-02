Oïkoumen: haben ihre neue Single „Enchanted Worlds“ veröffentlicht

Die französische symphonische Metalband Oïkoumen hat ihre brandneue Single Enchanted Worlds veröffentlicht, die eine Gastbeitrags von Noémie Marie von Hartlight enthält.

Die Band wurde 2017 gegründet, mit Elie Veux als Komponist und Gitarrist sowie Laura Mazard als Sängerin und Songwriterin. Yael Febvray kam als Bassist und Synth-Programmierer zur Band. Oïkoumen lässt sich von großen Namen der symphonischen, neoklassischen und Gothic Metal-Szene wie Nightwish, Stratovarius und Within Temptation inspirieren.

Die neue Single Enchanted Worlds wurde am 20.06.2025 veröffentlicht und ist auf allen gängigen Streaming-Plattformen verfügbar. Der Song wurde von dem Tontechniker Julien Prost gemischt und gemastert.

Die Band äußert sich zu ihrem neuen Song: „With Enchanted Worlds, we first wanted to propose a collaboration with Noémie Marie, the singer of Hartlight, because it felt like the perfect opportunity to do something together. We chose a fun atmosphere for it, centered around the positive emotions we get from spending time playing video games and discovering their Fantasy worlds. Our discography needed a bit of positive energy before the storm of the next album.“

Diese Veröffentlichung ist ein Muss für Fans von Bands wie Nightwish, Delain, Epica und Xandria.