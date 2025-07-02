Gjallarhorn’s Wrath: unterschreiben bei Non Serviam Records

Die spanische Black-Metal-Band Gjallarhorn’s Wrath hat einen Vertrag mit dem niederländischen Label Non Serviam Records unterzeichnet.

Gegründet wurde die Band 2023 in Barcelona von Mitgliedern der Black-Metal-Band Oblivion. Sie lassen sich sowohl von der klassischen als auch von der modernen Black-Metal- und Death-Metal-Szene inspirieren.

Gjallarhorn’s Wrath ist eine Black-Metal-Band, die im Old-School-Sound verwurzelt ist – kalt, aggressiv und atmosphärisch. Harte, moderne Vocals, inspiriert vom Death Metal, verleihen der Musik eine schwerere Note und schaffen eine brutale Mischung aus Tradition und Kraft.

Die Band äußert sich dazu: „We are proud to announce our signing with Non Serviam Records. This marks an important step in our journey, and with their support, we’re ready to bring forth new music and creations forged in fire and vision. This album, along with both video clips, represents a defining chapter for us. It’s a project we’ve carried with passion and conviction. Shaped by our vision, struggles, and devotion to the art, and we can’t wait for you to experience what we’ve created. Stay tuned, this is only the beginning.“

Der Besitzer von Non Serviam Records, Ricardo Gelok, zeigt sich begeistert: „I was genuinely taken aback by how mature and fully realized this band sounded on their debut. There was a rare conviction in their sound, a bleak grandeur that spoke of vision beyond their years. I had no choice but to bring them onto the label. From the first moment, they set the bar impossibly high, and somehow, they carry that weight effortlessly across the entire record. This is not just promise it’s presence.“

Gjallarhorn’s Wrath werden noch in diesem Jahr ihr eindringliches Album The Silver Key veröffentlichen.

Gjallarhorn’s Wrath sind:

Alex Caron – Gesang

Arash – Rhythmus- und Leadgitarren

Lord Ashler – Bass

Javi Iron – Schlagzeug und Keyboard

Gjallarhorn’s Wrath online:

https://www.facebook.com/Gjallarhorns.Wrath

https://www.instagram.com/gjallarhornwrathband