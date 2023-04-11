Omnium Gatherum: veröffentlichen zweite Single „Maniac“ und laden Fans ein über zukünftigen Song abzustimmen

Am 2. Juni veröffentlichen Omnium Gatherum ihre neue EP Slasher über Century Media Records. Für einen zweiten Vorgeschmack kann die fantastische eigene Version des Klassikers Maniac jetzt HIER gestreamt werden; das Video (erneut produziert von Coldstore Productions) kann hier angesehen werden:

Jukka Pelkonen (Vocals) sagt: „This classic pop song is shapeshifting into Omnium Gatherum style of modern melodic death metal blast! Here is something to dance and headbang to in summertime!”

Markus Vanhala (Gitarre & Clean Vocals) fügt hinzu: “I heard it from the start with this classic 80’s banger that it had all the usual OG elements there, our band just had to play this and turn this to OG song! Get your upcoming summer spiced with this one and it’s gonna be a good one!”

Omnium Gatherum geben ihren Fans außerdem die Möglichkeit, einen neuen potentiellen Cover-Track zu wählen, sowie dessen Style und Stimmung. Dieser wird dann auf einem ihrer zukünftigen Formate veröffentlicht. Abstimmen kann man über den Pre-Save Link hier: https://omnium-gatherum.lnk.to/slasher-presave