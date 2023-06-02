Omnium Gatherum: veröffentlichen heute die neue Slasher EP und das Video für “Sacred”

Heute veröffentlichen Omnium Gatherum ihre neue Slasher EP über Century Media Records. Ihr neuestes Video zum Song Sacred erzählt eine Geschichte über die Entdeckung der verborgenen Sinne, die uns frei machen, wenn wir Angst überwinden und den Mut zur Vergebung haben. Dieser neue Song und die gesamte EP können ab sofort HIER gestreamt werden; das Video (produziert von Janne Tamminen -xarena.tv/music) kann hier angesehen werden:

Jukka Pelkonen (vocals) über Sacred: „What is holy to you? What are the sacred things? This song dives into the values of life. If you don’t stand for something you will fall for everything”

Markus Vanhala (guitars and clean vocals) fügt hinzu: “We’ve pumped and stoked to have our new appetizer Slasher EP out for our people. Here’s also the newest single Sacred, which in my books have some hints of Judas Priest and Whitesnake and Survivor between the good traditional OG lines. We’ve been having a good start for the year before summer festivals with all that amazingly successful North American tour we just did, Finnish grammy nomination for Origin album and the two single releases getting people into the OG-world. That world will be ours!“

Die EP gibt es in folgenden Versionen:

–Ltd. CD Digipak

–Ltd. Black Vinyl

–Ltd. Clear Vinyl

–Digital EP

Abgemischt von Jens Bogren und gemastert von Tony Lindgren in den Fascination Street Studios, ist Slasher moderner Melodic Death Metal von höchstem Niveau. Diese 4-Track-EP enthält eine Coverversion des 80er-Klassikers Maniac sowie die ersten Studioaufnahmen mit dem neuen Gitarristen Nick Cordle. Nach über 25 Jahren beweisen Omnium Gatherum einmal mehr, dass sie immer noch führend sind!

Slasher Tracklist:

1. Slasher

2. Maniac (Cover Version)

3. Sacred

4. Lovelorn

Vergesst nicht, Omnium Gatherum diesen Sommer auf einigen der größten europäischen Festivals zu sehen, bevor sie im Herbst gemeinsam mit Paradise Lost durch Europa touren.

Omnium Gatherum Festivals 2023

June 8-10 – Z! Live Rock Fest

June 9-11 – Into the Grave

June 29 – Provinssi

July 20-22 John Smith Festival

Aug. 9-12 – Brutal Assault

Aug. 10-12 – Dark River Festival

Ultima Ratio Fest – Europe 2023 Tourdates:

w/ Paradise Lost⁠, Primordial⁠, Omnium Gatherum⁠, Harakiri For The Sky⁠ ⁠

Sept. 28, 2023 – (Germany) Karlsruhe – Substage⁠

Sept. 29, 2023 – (Switzerland) Zurich – Komplex⁠

Sept. 30, 2023 – (Germany) Memmingen – Kaminwerk⁠

Oct. 1, 2023 – (Germany) Wiesbaden – Schlachthof⁠

Oct. 2, 2023 – (Germany) Nuremberg – Löwensaal⁠

Oct. 4, 2023 – (Belgium) Antwerp – Trix⁠

Oct. 5, 2023 – (Germany) Saarbrücken – Garage⁠

Oct. 6, 2023 – (Czech Republic) Prague – MeetFactory⁠

Oct. 7, 2023 – (Austria) Vienna – Vienna Metal Meeting⁠

Oct. 8, 2023 – (Hungary) Budapest – Barba Negra⁠

Oct. 10, 2023 – (Poland) Wroclaw – A2⁠

Oct. 11, 2023 – (Germany) Hanover – Capitol⁠

Oct. 12, 2023 – (Germany) Hamburg – Kronensaal⁠

Oct. 13, 2023 – (Germany) Leipzig – Hellraiser⁠

Oct. 14, 2023 – (Germany) Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle 2⁠

Oct. 15, 2023 – (Netherlands) Utrecht – Tivoli Vredenburg

Omnium Gatherum Line-Up:

Jukka Pelkonen – Vocals

Markus Vanhala – Guitars and Clean Vocals

Nick Cordle – Guitar

Aapo Koivisto – Keyboards

Mikko Kivistö – Bass and Clean Vocals

Atte Pesonen – Drums

Omnium Gatherum online:

Instagram

Facebook

Website