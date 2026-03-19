Only Human: veröffentlichen dritte Single „Techno Fascist“ aus dem kommenden Album

Obwohl Only Human noch relativ neu im Prog-Genre sind, stehen sie mit ihrem Debütalbum kurz vor dem großen Durchbruch. Auf Planned Obsolescence erfinden die dänischen Newcomer eine existenzielle Form des Prog Metal, die unsere nicht allzu ferne Dystopie thematisiert.

Am 17. März haben Only Human die dritte und letzte Single aus Planned Obsolescence veröffentlicht. Techno Fascist konfrontiert die Kräfte, die unsere Gesellschaft korrumpieren, mit der innovativen Fusion aus Prog, Classic Rock und modernem Metal.

“At the core of Techno Fascist is a confrontation with the privatized technocratic establishments of today”, sagt Sänger Patrick Grønbæch Christensen. “The song questions the acceptance of disruptive technology as an inevitability while also asserting that we all have a choice in whether we want to risk losing our humanity to a soulless system that guides our every move”.

Planned Obsolescence erscheint am 27. März 2026 über Season Of Mist. Mehr Informationen findet ihr hier:

Only Human online:

https://www.instagram.com/onlyhumandk/

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