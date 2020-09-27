Our Oceans: veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „The Heart’s Whisper“

Das niederländische Rock-Trio Our Oceans legt mit The Heart’s Whisper einen neuen Song vor. Es ist die zweite Single aus dem neuen Studioalbum While Time Disappears, das am 27. November 2020 über Long Branch Records erscheint. The Heart’s Whisper ist ab sofort überall als Stream und Download verfügbar.
Sänger & Gitarrist Tymon Kruidenier über The Heart’s Whisper:
„The Heart’s Whisper is about navigating the space of being misunderstood by someone you love. Trying to explain to the best of your ability that your intentions are honorable, yet it doesn’t seem to get across, no matter how hard you try. And in the process, you’re actually starting to doubt whether or not you are interpreting the other’s persons thoughts and intentions accurately.
Musically, I think this song is the closest to what we did on our debut album. It’s a relatively simple song, but at the same time, there’s a lot of depth to be found in this simplicity. It reminds me quite a bit of ‘What If’, in that sense.“
Our Oceans wurden vom Sänger und Gitarristen Tymon Kruidenier (Cynic, Exivious) gegründet. Zu ihm gesellen sich seine ehemaligen Exivious Kollegen Robin Zielhorst (Zyniker, Onegodless) an Bass und Gesang, sowie Yuma van Eekelen (Quadvium, Pestilenz) am Schlagzeug.
Sänger & Gitarrist Tymon Kruidenier über das Albumkonzept von While Time Disappears:
„Fundamentally, Our Oceans is about an honest and personal portrayal of emotions, thoughts and experiences, at least it is for me. As such, While Time Disappears conceptually is very much about the past 5 years of my life. It tells the story of seemingly being in a good place in life, unexpectedly being broken to your core, getting back up and overcoming. It’s a very dark album, in places, but ultimately, it does have a positive undertone. Musically, this translates into an album that’s much more varied than our debut. There’s not only sadness, melancholy and beauty in this album, there’s also a hefty dose of anger and despair in there.“
While Time Disappears Tracklist:
1 Unravel
2 Weeping Lead
3 The Heart’s Whisper
4 Motherly Flame
5 Passing By
6 Face Them
7 Your Night, My Dawn
8 You Take
9 With Hands Torn Open
Sänger & Gitarrist Tymon Kruidenier über das Albumcover:
„From the very beginning, when we were still conceptualizing the basics of what would ultimately become While Time Disappears, I had a very strong sense of what the artwork should feel like. I pictured a very dark atmosphere with lots of warm reds, accompanied by an art style that would fuse fine art with illustrations that could almost appear in a children’s book. It took me forever to find an artist who operates in that space. Eventually though, I found a brilliant artist called Patrick Atkins. It turned out he loved our music and was incredibly easy to work with. We gave him our music, the lyrics and the album title, and that’s all he needed to create the incredible artwork you see on the cover and everywhere else in the album.“
Our Oceans mischen Singer/Songwriter-Einflüsse mit modernen, progressiven Rock-Elementen und verweben achtsame Musikalität und introspektive Texte zu einem zutiefst melancholischen und doch einzigartig weitläufigen musikalischen Universum. Eindringliche Gesangsmelodien, die von Herzen kommende Schreie der Sehnsucht, Wut und Verzweiflung tragen, treffen auf lyrische Fretless-Basslinien, kräftige Drums und fesselnde Gitarrenriffs.
Line-Up:
Tymon Kruidenier – Gesang & Gitarre
Robin Zielhorst – Bass & Gesang
Yuma van Eekelen – Schlagzeug
