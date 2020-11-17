Our Oceans: veröffentlichen neue Single & Video „Face Them“

Das niederländische Rock-Trio Our Oceans legt mit Face Them die vierte und letzte Single aus dem neuen Studioalbum While Time Disappears vor. Das Album folgt am 27. November 2020 über Long Branch Records. Face Them ist ab sofort überall als Stream und Download verfügbar.

Streamt Face Them hier: https://ouroceans.lnk.to/whiletimedisappears

Seht das Video hier:

Sänger & Gitarrist Tymon Kruidenier über Face Them:

„Face Them is by far the most energetic song on the album, inspired by a drumbeat and guitar riff that Yuma came up with. It’s an incredibly busy song, with its dense rhythms and many key changes. It’s also a very fun song and perhaps a bit more uplifting than the rest of the album. I suspect it features the highest note I ever sang, at the end of the bridge.

We filmed a lot of the recording process of While Time Disappears and even though the quality of the footage is not the best, we thought it was quite suited for a more lighthearted and fun music video for Face Them. This isn’t a stylized or serious music video, instead, it gives you a genuine impression of our studio process. Enjoy!“

Our Oceans wurden vom Sänger und Gitarristen Tymon Kruidenier (Cynic, Exivious) gegründet. Zu ihm gesellen sich seine ehemaligen Exivious Kollegen Robin Zielhorst (Zyniker, Onegodless) an Bass und Gesang, sowie Yuma van Eekelen (Quadvium, Pestilenz) am Schlagzeug.

Sänger & Gitarrist Tymon Kruidenier über das Albumkonzept von While Time Disappears:

„Fundamentally, Our Oceans is about an honest and personal portrayal of emotions, thoughts and experiences, at least it is for me. As such, While Time Disappears conceptually is very much about the past 5 years of my life. It tells the story of seemingly being in a good place in life, unexpectedly being broken to your core, getting back up and overcoming. It’s a very dark album, in places, but ultimately, it does have a positive undertone. Musically, this translates into an album that’s much more varied than our debut. There’s not only sadness, melancholy and beauty in this album, there’s also a hefty dose of anger and despair in there.“

While Time Disappears Tracklist:

1 Unravel

2 Weeping Lead

3 The Heart’s Whisper

4 Motherly Flame

5 Passing By

6 Face Them

7 Your Night, My Dawn

8 You Take

9 With Hands Torn Open

Sänger & Gitarrist Tymon Kruidenier über das Albumcover:

„From the very beginning, when we were still conceptualizing the basics of what would ultimately become While Time Disappears, I had a very strong sense of what the artwork should feel like. I pictured a very dark atmosphere with lots of warm reds, accompanied by an art style that would fuse fine art with illustrations that could almost appear in a children’s book. It took me forever to find an artist who operates in that space. Eventually though, I found a brilliant artist called Patrick Atkins. It turned out he loved our music and was incredibly easy to work with. We gave him our music, the lyrics and the album title, and that’s all he needed to create the incredible artwork you see on the cover and everywhere else in the album.“

Our Oceans mischen Singer/Songwriter-Einflüsse mit modernen, progressiven Rock-Elementen und verweben achtsame Musikalität und introspektive Texte zu einem zutiefst melancholischen und doch einzigartig weitläufigen musikalischen Universum. Eindringliche Gesangsmelodien, die von Herzen kommende Schreie der Sehnsucht, Wut und Verzweiflung tragen, treffen auf lyrische Fretless-Basslinien, kräftige Drums und fesselnde Gitarrenriffs.

Line-Up:

Tymon Kruidenier – Gesang & Gitarre

Robin Zielhorst – Bass & Gesang

Yuma van Eekelen – Schlagzeug

https://www.facebook.com/OurOceans/

https://www.instagram.com/ouroceansband/