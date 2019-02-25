Die legendären New Jersey-Thrasher Overkill haben ihr 19. Studioalbum, mit dem Titel The Wings Of War, heute via Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht.

Zur Feier des Tages, präsentierte die Band am Freitag auch das Musikvideo zum brandneuen Song Welcome to The Garden State. Zu sehen gibt es den Streifen hier:

Bobby Blitz kommentiert:

„Not before in our video history have we presented something so artistically-seedy. This due to the brilliant yet twisted, vision of the editing room genius, behind the camera magic and damn tenacity of Mr. Tommy Jones; a good standing card carrying Jersey Boy, who did the band and the state proud. We had verbalized the story line to Tommy, who fully got it and we all created something to be proud of. So when you visit the Garden State, see or hear something that is different for you and you think; ‚hmmmm that’s not the way we do it at home.‘ Remember this, you’re not at home anymore… are you?“

Bestellt Euch The Wings Of War hier: http://nuclearblast.com/overkill-thewingsofwar

Overkill präsentiert zudem die mehrteiligen Dokumentationsreihe mit dem Titel Welcome To The Garden States, in dem die Band über die Entstehung des Albums und die Bandgeschichte spricht. Zu sehen gibt es die insgesamt fünf Teile hier:

Part I:

Part II:

Part III:

Part IV:

Part V:

Schaut Euch auch die offiziellen Videos an:

Last Man Standing OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/uIfUeUCYudo

Head Of A Pin LYRIC VIDEO: https://youtu.be/zniDdYOLYt0

Overkill Tourdates:

Killfest 2019

w/ Destruction, Flotsam And Jetsam, Chronosphere (neu)

08.03. I Bologna – Zona Roveri

09.03. I Fontaneto d’Agogna (NO) – Phenomenon

10.03. D Munich – Backstage

11.03. H Budapest – Barba Negra Music Club

12.03. PL Wroclaw – A2

13.03. PL Gdansk – B90

14.03. D Berlin – Columbia Theater

15.03. NL Eindhoven – Effenaar

16.03. D Osnabrück – Hyde Park

17.03. D Frankfurt – Batschkapp

18.03. CH Zurich – Dynamo

20.03. F Paris – Le Trabendo*

21.03. UK London – O2 Academy Islington*

22.03. UK Pwllheli – Hammerfest**

23.03. IRL Dublin – The Academy*

24.03. UK Glasgow – SWG3*

*ohne Chronosphere

**ohne Destruction & Chronosphere

03. – 06.07. D Ballenstedt – Rockharz Open Air

