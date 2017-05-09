Schon in den ersten Monaten des neuen Jahres wurde von den legendären New Jersey-Thrasher OVERKILL wieder einiges geboten, denn nach der Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums »The Grinding Wheel« folgte eine ausgiebige US-Tour, die letzte Woche endete.

Heute stellt die Band nun ein neues Bandmitglied vor. Jason „Sticks“ Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) steigt als neuer Schlagzeuger bei den Thrash-Legenden ein.

„OVERKILL would like to announce it’s newest member, behind the kit and steering the ship, Jaso…n „Sticks“ Bittner,“ kommtiert Bobby „Blitz“ Ellsworth. „We wholeheartedly would like to thank Eddy „The Mexicutioner“ Garcia for holding down the ship and keeping the momentum up for the band over this past year plus. Eddy has and always will be part of the OVERKILL machine.

Jason is a long time friend of the band and his abilities have always spoke for themselves. Let the touring continue…onward-upward!“

Jason „Sticks“ Bittner sagt dazu:

„When my phone rang about 2 months ago and Blitz said ‚Hey, me and DD are wondering if you would be interested in joining?‘ It really didn’t take much for me to write back a one word answer………ABSOLUTELY! I am extremely excited to be a part, once again, of thrash metal history, and I can not wait to get out on the road and wreck stages across the world with the ‚Mean Green Killing Machine!'“

Außerdem konnte »The Grinding Wheel« massig Charterfolge feiern, darunter #5 in den UK Rock Top 40, Platz #10 in Deutschland und #14 in den UK Indie Top 40!

Dies sind alle weltweiten Chartergebnisse von »The Grinding Wheel«:

Weltweit

#5 UK Rock Top 40

#10 Deutschland

#14 UK Indie Top 40,

#17 Schweden Rock/Metal

#23 Schweiz

#44 Finnland

#55 Australien

#145 UK

United States

#26 Top Current Albums

#69 Top 200

#2 Hard Music

#4 Independent Label

#6 Rock

Kanada

#4 Hard Music

#50 Current

#65 Top Albums

»The Grinding Wheel« wurde von der Band selbst produziert. Um den Mix kümmerte sich

Andy Sneap (MEGADETH, ACCEPT, EXODUS), das Artwork wurde wieder von Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH…) erstellt.



