Die legendären New Jersey-Thrasher Overkill kündigen an, ihr 19. Studioalbum, mit dem Titel The Wings Of War, am 22. Februar 2019 via Nuclear Blast Records zu veröffentlichen.

Heute zeigt die Band den dritten Part ihrer mehrteiligen Dokumentationsreihe mit dem Titel Welcome To The Garden States, in dem über die Anfänge von Overkill erzählt wird und die Band den Unterschied zwischen West Coast und East Coast erklärt.

Seht das zweite Video hier:

Bobby Blitz kommentiert:

„This healthy competition, it wasn’t something that had roots it was pretty fucking new, that was the beauty of it. You couldn’t even steal something from someone else it was still being created simultaneous while it was being created in Germany, UK and South America. As time has gone by, it has become a formula but back then it was just this sounds good and it was the same recipe that made it sound good. So that was the cool camaraderie that we all kinda knew where the other one came from by looking them in the eyes, they didn’t need to say anything. You just knew.“

Hier gibt es bereits die ersten zwei Teile zu sehen:

Part I: Band Origin & Name

Part II: Early influences the Genre He

Kürzlich präsentierte die Band die zweite Single, Head Of A Pin.

Das Lyric-Video zum Song gibt es hier zu sehen:

