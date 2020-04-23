OZ: veröffentlichen neue digitale Single

Die skandinavische Classic Heavy Metal Band OZ wird am 22. Mai 2020 ihr neues Album Forced Commandments bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Seit heute kann man sich OZs neue Single Prison Of Time anhören!

Mix und das Mastering lagen in den Händen von Lars Chriss & Mike Lind. Auf dem CD Digipak des Albums sind 11 Songs zu finden, auf der limitierten Gatefold Vinyl LP sind 8 Songs vertreten.

Hier kann man Forced Commandments bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/forcedcommandments

Break Out [Bonus] (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/U2OgA0SGVKc

OZ – Forced Commandments

CD Digipak

1. Goin‘ Down

2. Prison Of Time

3. Switchblade Alley

4. Revival

5. The Ritual

6. Spiders

7. Long And Lonely Road

8. Liar

9. Diving Into The Darkness (Bonus)

10. Break Out (Bonus)

11. Kingdom Of War (Bonus)

Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP

Side A

Goin‘ Down

Prison Of Time

Switchblade Alley

Revival

Side B

The Ritual

Spiders

Long And Lonely Road

Liar

http://www.ozofficial.com

https://www.facebook.com/ozofficial

https://www.twitter.com/OzOfficialNews

https://www.youtube.com/user/ozofficial

https://www.instagram.com/ozofficial_1526

https://spoti.fi/2vSAALt