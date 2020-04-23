OZ: veröffentlichen neue digitale Single

Die skandinavische Classic Heavy Metal Band OZ wird am 22. Mai 2020 ihr neues Album Forced Commandments bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!
Seit heute kann man sich OZs neue Single Prison Of Time anhören!
Mix und das Mastering lagen in den Händen von Lars Chriss & Mike Lind. Auf dem CD Digipak des Albums sind 11 Songs zu finden, auf der limitierten Gatefold Vinyl LP sind 8 Songs vertreten.
Hier kann man Forced Commandments bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/forcedcommandments
Break Out [Bonus] (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/U2OgA0SGVKc
OZ – Forced Commandments
CD Digipak
1. Goin‘ Down
2. Prison Of Time
3. Switchblade Alley
4. Revival
5. The Ritual
6. Spiders
7. Long And Lonely Road
8. Liar
9. Diving Into The Darkness (Bonus)
10. Break Out (Bonus)
11. Kingdom Of War (Bonus)
Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP
Side A
Goin‘ Down
Prison Of Time
Switchblade Alley
Revival
Side B
The Ritual
Spiders
Long And Lonely Road
Liar
http://www.ozofficial.com
https://www.facebook.com/ozofficial
https://www.twitter.com/OzOfficialNews
https://www.youtube.com/user/ozofficial
https://www.instagram.com/ozofficial_1526
https://spoti.fi/2vSAALt