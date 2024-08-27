Paganfest MMXXV: kündigt Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk & Elvenking an

Das Paganfest kehrt nach zehn Jahren mit dem stärksten Line-Up (Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk & Elvenking) und den zahlreichsten als auch größten Shows aller Zeiten zurück!

Das von RTN-Touring (Rock The Nation) zwischen 2008-2015 mit sieben Ausgaben in Europa und zwei weiteren in den USA ins Leben gerufene Paganfest war die erfolgreichste Festivaltour der Pagan- und Folk-Metal-Szene. Seitdem das Paganfest in die Pause gegangen ist, haben viele Fans und Bands nach einer Neuauflage gefragt.

Nun ist es so weit: Paganfest kommt mit einem Knall zurück, in legendären Locations in ganz Europa und Großbritannien!

Das Paganfest war ein wichtiger Teil der Geschichte vieler Bands – es hat dazu beigetragen, dass viele eurer Lieblingsbands im Laufe der Jahre zu Headlinern aufgestiegen sind. Fünf dieser Bands haben sich nun zusammengetan, um die Paganfest-Fahne wieder hochzuhalten, also lasst uns aus einem Horn trinken (nicht aus einer Dose)!

Jan 08 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit

Jan 09 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Oosterpoort

Jan 10 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Filharmonie

Jan 11 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle * extended show with special guests

Jan 12 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue Welt

Jan 13 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Congress Centre

Jan 14 – Bremen, Germany @ Aladin Music Hall

Jan 16 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Jan 17 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Jan 18 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

Jan 19 – London, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Brixton

Jan 20 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

Jan 21 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Jan 22 – Paris, France @ Zenith

Jan 23 – Pratteln, Switzerland @ Z7 Konzertfabrik

Jan 24 – Geiselwind, Germany @ Eventzentrum * extended show with special guests

Jan 25 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage

Jan 26 – Liege, Belgium @ OM

Jan 28 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

Jan 29 – Lyon, France @ Transbordeur

Jan 30 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Salle Metropole

Jan 31 – Meisenthal, France @ Halle Verrière

Feb 01 – Leipzig, Germany @ Felsenkeller

Feb 02 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium

Feb 03 – Hannover, Germany @ Capitol

Feb 05 – Krakow, Poland @ Studio

Feb 06 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

Feb 07 – Zlin, Czechia @ Hala Datart

Feb 08 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra * extended show with special guests

Feb 09 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Tvornica

Kommentar Alestorm:

„Ahoy, ye scallywags and metal-hearted marauders! After a decade lost at sea, Paganfest be returnin‘ with a thunderous roar, boastin‘ the mightiest crew o‘ bands ever to sail the seven stages! With Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk, and Elvenking at the helm, this here voyage be the grandest and most raucous yet!

Back in the days of yore, between 2008 and 2015, RTN-Touring (that be Rock The Nation, ye landlubbers) unleashed seven legendary editions across Europe and two more in the treacherous waters of the USA. Paganfest, the most triumphant festival tour of the pagan and folk metal scene, set sail and captured the hearts o’ metalheads far and wide. But alas, the festival was cast into the abyss, leavin‘ fans and bands alike yearnin‘ for its return.

But hoist the colors and mark yer maps, for the time has come to weigh anchor once more! Paganfest be blastin‘ back into port with a vengeance, conquerin‘ legendary venues all across Europe and the UK!

This here festival be a vital chapter in the tales of many a band’s rise to glory, helpin’ to transform ‚em from humble deckhands to mighty headliners. Now, five o’ these intrepid bands be joinin‘ forces to hoist the Paganfest flag high once again. So grab yer horns o’ ale (and toss aside them landlubberly cans), and prepare to set sail on the wildest, most metal journey o’ yer life! Arrr!“

Ensiferum sind Special Guests auf der Paganfest MMXXV Tour mit ihrem brandneuen Album Winter Storm (18. Oktober 2024). Petri Lindroos schickte eine kurze Nachricht an die Fans:

„I’m so happy to announce Paganfest returning after ten full years. It’s gonna‘ be a great package with Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk and Elvenking. Coming in January – February 2025. See you at the shows!“

Sami Hinkka fügt hinzu: „New album, new year, old friends! We are super excited to join forces with the metal scene’s finest: Alestorm, Týr , Heidevolk and Elvenking. This tour will make it to the history books! Grab your swords, drinking horns and bottles of rum, because Paganfest is back!“

Týr als ein Eckpfeiler der Paganfest-Geschichte hat nun eine hervorgehobene Position auf dem Paganfest MMXXV – Heri Joensen spricht über die jüngsten Neuigkeiten rund um die Band:

„Paganfest returns at a very opportune time!

Our latest album, Battle Ballads, came in April this year. We’ve been on tour in North America, and we have played some fests in Europe this summer. Battle Ballads comes with a line-up change. Hans Hammer steps in on guitar for Terji Skibenæs. Our current line-up is the strongest we have had.

Paganfest will be the perfect opportunity for us to play some new bangers, as well as our ancient heathen hits, for our fans on the continent. Paganfest used to be a reoccuring theme for us, and on those tours we met many of the bands we know and are friends with today, and Paganfest introduced us to a lot of new people around Europe and North America. It’s a powerful and nostalgic feeling to see the Paganfest banner again.

This can only be good! So get your tickets now, and we’ll see you somewhere in Europe this winter, for Paganfest MMXXV„

Paganfest MMXXV ist die erste EU-Tour zum aktuellen Heidevolk-Album Wederkeer. Bandboss und Bassist Rowan Roodbaert kommentiert:

„We are beyond excited to announce our return to the legendary Paganfest, world’s premier folk and pagan metal mega tour! As veterans of multiple Pagan and Heidenfests, this festival holds a special place in Heidevolk’s history. We can’t wait to hit the road again and join forces with our friends in this killer line-up! The return of Paganfest perfectly echoes the spirit of our latest album, Wederkeer (which means „return“ or „revive“). We’ll be bringing you the very best of our latest songs along with classic bangers that take you deep into Heidevolk’s legacy.

Those who’ve experienced Paganfest before know this is a celebration you can’t afford to miss. Get ready for a night of raised horns, heavy music, and a unique heathen happening that unites old and new fans of the genre.

Brace yourselves friends, for the Pagan Metal Brotherhood is on the rise!“

Last, but not least – denn auf dem Paganfest MMXXV gibt es keine Filler, sondern nur Killer – Elvenking, die von der Community bei den vorherigen Ausgaben schmerzlich vermisst wurden, sind endlich da!

Die italienischen Pagans veröffentlichen ihr brandneues Album Reader Of The Runes – Luna (das grandiose letzte Kapitel der RotR-Trilogie) direkt vor der Festivaltour:

„Paganfest is where Elvenking fits perfectly. We always looked at the old festival line ups in the past and felt it would be the perfect package to tour with one day, both musically and conceptually. Finally we can be part of the resurrected brand and cannot be more excited . All other bands have participated in several editions of the tour and even if we are mostly opening the concerts, it will be amazing to be part of this. Our new album, last chapter of the Reader Of The Runes trilogy, is 100 % done and ready to be released so it will be great to play songs from this huge story plus some of our classics under the banner of Paganfest all over Europe . May the winds blow fair at your backs …“

