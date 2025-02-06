Pestilence: kündigen neuen Gitarristen an

Max Blok (Alkaloid, Dark Fortress) ist nach dem Ausstieg von Rutger van Noordenburg bei den holländischen Death Metal-Legenden Pestilence als zweiter Vollzeit-Leadgitarrist eingestiegen. Die Band arbeitet derzeit an ihrem zehnten Studioalbum Portals, das voraussichtlich im Juni auf Agonia Records erscheinen wird.

Rutger van Noordenburg war von 2019 bis 2025 bei Pestilence. In dieser Zeit hat er ein komplettes Album mit der Band aufgenommen – Exitivm von 2021 – und das Best-of-Album Levels Of Perception von 2024. Sein Playthrough für den Song Deificvs kann hier angesehen werden:

Zu seinem Ausstieg sagt Rutger van Noordenburg: „Dear all, my time with Pestilence has come to an end. It is time for new musical adventures. I would like to thank the guys in the band and the management, especially Patrick for his awesome high speed train I was able to board for the last six years. We played countless shows in many countries and I feel very fortunate for all the memories created, all the friends made and all the fans out there. It has simply been an amazing experience being welcomed by fans and friends around the globe and experiencing it all with a great bunch of guys.“

Rutgers Aufgaben werden von Max Blok, bekannt durch Alkaloid und Dark Fortress, übernommen. „Stoked to share that I’m now part of Pestilence„, kommentiert Max. „Big thanks to Patrick, Michiel and Roel for having me in the band. I’m eager to explore the new paths ahead and see what the future holds.“ Patrick Mameli fügt hinzu: „We are very exited to announce, that Max Blok is taking over the second (lead) guitar spot in Pestilence. Wow, that went fast and smooth. Now, back to business: Portals, our upcoming album, is targeted for June 2025.“

Pestilence wurde 1986 in den Niederlanden gegründet und gilt als Phänomen des progressiven Death Metal, das neben Death, Cynic und Atheist den Weg ebnete. Angeführt wird die Gruppe von Gründer, Gitarrist und Mastermind Patrick Mameli, der die Band durch zwei Auflösungen und Wiedervereinigungen hindurch zusammengehalten hat. Mit Exitivm (2021), ihrem letzten Album, das in mehreren Billboard-Charts landete, darunter auch in den Billboard 200, beschreiten Pestilence mehr denn je neue Wege und erkunden die weiteren Außenposten des extremen Metals – sowohl eine Neuerfindung als auch eine Bestätigung dessen, wofür die Band seit 1986 steht. In den letzten Jahren hat die Band ihren klassischen Katalog neu gemastert und neu aufgelegt (feat. Mallevs Maleficarvm, Consvming Impvlse, Testimony Of The Ancients und Spheres), veröffentlichte ein neu aufgenommenes Best-of-Album Levels Of Perception und kündigte Portals als Titel ihres nächsten Studioalbums an, das kurz vor seiner Fertigstellung steht.

Bevorstehende Shows:

19.04.25. BA – Sarajevo, Eternal Flame Festival

26.06.25. DE – Homberg, Miso Open Air

10.08.25. BE – Kortrijk, Alcatraz Festival

19.09.25. DE – Schrobenhausen, Metal Im Void

Pestilence Besetzung:

Patrick Mameli – Gesang und Leadgitarren

Michiel van der Plicht – Schlagzeug

Max Blok – Leadgitarren

Roel Käller – Bass

